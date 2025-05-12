Next article: Allow constitutional process to work: It is rule of law

Road safety: Nexus, personal, collective responsibility

Michael Oppong Kyekyeku Opinion May - 12 - 2025

On any given day in Ghana, the sound of an ambulance siren piercing through traffic often signals more than just an emergency; it echoes a system strained by largely preventable road crashes.

Each year, over 2,000 lives are lost on Ghanaian roads, according to data from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), with thousands more injured.

The tragedy, however, is not just in the numbers; it is in the persistent attitude of deflecting blame.

Road safety, while often seen as the domain of authorities and enforcement agencies, is actually a shared responsibility between the individual and society. Yet, this truth is regularly ignored.

Consider a scenario many of us have witnessed: a commercial driver speeding recklessly through a busy urban road, overtaking dangerously, only to blame the road agency when a crash occurs due to poor road markings or potholes.

Or a pedestrian who jaywalks across a highway and blames the absence of a footbridge for a near miss.

These examples highlight a troubling trend: the normalisation of deflecting responsibility. Road safety is not just about what the authorities are doing wrong or right; it is equally about the choices individuals make on the road.

In dissecting the causes of road crashes, several studies, including a 2022 WHO report, identify human error as the primary contributor in over 90 per cent of incidents.

This points to an uncomfortable reality—the role of personal responsibility is undeniable. Every road user, from the driver and motorcyclist to the pedestrian, has a critical role to play.

Unfortunately, the national discourse often centres on the lapses of state institutions: the absence of traffic lights, poor roads, weak enforcement or insufficient road signs.

While these are valid concerns, they do not absolve individuals from the duty of behaving responsibly on the road.

This blame game creates a vacuum in accountability. Institutions, in turn, become defensive rather than proactive. Road safety officers, tasked with education and regulation, are often viewed as fault-finders instead of partners in safety.

The Ghana Police Service, for instance, has come under fire in multiple quarters for perceived selective enforcement or corruption, leading to a breakdown in trust.

As a result, even when safety interventions are introduced, they are met with resistance or apathy.

Contrast this with road safety outcomes in countries such as Sweden, which have implemented the "Vision Zero" policy aimed at eliminating road fatalities.

There, road safety is seen as a national ethic.

Citizens are taught from a young age the importance of traffic rules, and compliance is ingrained as a societal norm. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike see themselves as part of a larger ecosystem where their actions impact others.

Government agencies invest heavily in safe infrastructure, but this is matched by a high level of civic responsibility.

Bringing this perspective back home, it is clear that Ghana must rethink its approach to road safety.

Beyond the physical infrastructure and the presence of law enforcement lies the soft infrastructure of attitudes, values and behaviour. A culture of safety must be nurtured.

Road safety education must be continuous, practical and begin early.

Schools, religious institutions, transport unions and traditional authorities should be involved in shaping the narrative that road safety is everyone’s business.

For policymakers, the time has come to adopt an integrated approach that balances regulation with empowerment.

Laws and penalties must be enforced without fear or favour, but these must be accompanied by positive reinforcement strategies.

At its core, the nexus between personal and collective responsibility must be understood as complementary, not conflicting.

The driver must respect the law, but the state must ensure the law is just and enforceable.

The pedestrian must use the footbridge, but the urban planner must ensure one is available and accessible.

This synergy is what will shift the tide on our roads.

To conclude, Ghana must embrace a new philosophy of shared responsibility in road safety.

This begins with honest conversations, bold reforms and a commitment from every stakeholder.

As individuals, we must commit to discipline and courtesy on the roads.

As institutions, we must act with integrity and foresight.

Michael Oppong Kyekyeku, Assistant Planning Manager,

National Road Safety Authority.

E-mail: oppongkyekyeku165@gmail.com