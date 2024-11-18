Previous article: From waste to electric power: AI as tool for energy liberalisation

Research, development as tools for national development

Eugenia B. Badu and Elijah Akonai-Otoo Nov - 18 - 2024

Research and development are crucial in nations' sustained growth and progress.

Research leads to the generation of new knowledge, ideas, products and services, while fostering enhancements in existing products and services.

This contributes to effective planning, influences policy and decision-making and to some extent, enhances individuals' well-being. Research and Development encompass Experimental Development, Basic Research and Applied Research.

Investing in Research and Development (R&D) is fundamental to realising the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the AU Agenda 2063.

Target 9.5 of SDG 9 emphasises the need to enhance scientific research and upgrade technological capabilities in industrial sectors. Key indicators include R&D expenditure as a portion of GDP and increasing the number of R&D workers per one million people.

Investment

The robust economic growth of most developed countries can be directly attributed to their substantial investments in basic and applied research and experimental development, according to a September 2022 research report by Statista, the USA and China emerged as the top spenders on R&D activities, with US$680 billion and US$550 billion, respectively.

Furthermore, the UNESCO Institutes of Statistics reports that global spending on R&D has surged to a record high of almost US$1.7 trillion.

Drive

In Ghana, universities and research institutions drive research and development efforts. However, some challenges need to be addressed to advance these initiatives further.

One of the critical hurdles is the limited funding available for research, with only 0.38 per cent of Ghana's GDP allocated to research and development according to a 2022 Statista report.

Most research projects in the country rely on funding from international research and donor agencies and partners such as the World Bank, KOPIA, Global Affairs and USAID.

To maximise R&D as a tool for national development, there is a need to increase funding by the government for the production of home-grown solutions to our numerous challenges.

Additionally, improving the quality of research facilities and infrastructure by investing in well-equipped laboratories and modern equipment will enhance the country's research capabilities. Moreover, addressing issues related to the unauthorised use of designated research land is crucial to protecting valuable research efforts.

By addressing these challenges, Ghana can foster a more robust research and development environment.

