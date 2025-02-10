Petition to investigate unsavoury comments on former President Rawlings, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Daily Graphic Opinion Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has learnt with absolute disbelief the unprintable words uttered by a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) against the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and his daughter, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Klottey Korle, on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, January 4, 2025.

The toxic and untruthful comments were not only an indictment on Parliament but on the entire country. It exposed a desire by a select few Members of Parliament to hide under the guise of the August House to provoke a toxic atmosphere within the political environment.

Advertisement

President Rawlings was the first President of the Fourth Republic and was instrumental in nurturing the current political dispensation, which is the longest and most successful in our country’s history.

His exceptional sacrifice, selfless leadership and unrelenting commitment to rebuilding our political and socio-economic fabric was evident from his first emergence onto Ghana’s political scene on May 15, 1979, and throughout his chairmanship of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), into the Fourth Republic as Ghana’s First President.

Advertisement

He took difficult decisions that Ghana required to uplift her out of political and economic turmoil.

He took a tough stance on right and wrong at a time when Ghana had lost her societal moral fibre. He was indeed ‘Ghana’s Strong Man’, which allowed others the luxury to be weak on unpopular and tough decisions.

Internationally, President Rawlings is admired and recognised for his commitment to a participatory leadership approach and his anti-corruption credentials. It is totally dishonest for anyone to attempt to reduce his legacy in one misguided moment of flippancy.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings has been an effective, efficient and reliable MP since 2017.

More so holding on to her seat as an opposition Member of Parliament and winning three times in a row is no small feat.

For a colleague MP to crudely shut her down during Parliamentary proceedings exposes his misogyny and bias against women, but more so, it is a matter of gross abuse and disrespect that cannot be ignored, Mr Speaker.

It is disheartening and disturbing when the House, which is expected to protect the image and reputation of past leaders of this country who worked hard to maintain and protect institutions like Parliament, receive abuse and offensive behaviour as occurred on Tuesday, January 4, 2025.

As an institution formally established to record, protect and highlight the enduring legacy of former President Jerry John Rawlings, we on behalf of millions of Ghanaians formally petition the Parliament of Ghana to investigate the matter and compel the offending MP to acknowledge responsibility and retract the defamatory remark, which was inflammatory, despicable, unconscionable and disgraceful.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, Executive Director. J.J. Rawlings Foundation