Otumfuo's visit and Legon's nightmare - Occasional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes

Kwesi Yankah Opinion Jun - 11 - 2024 , 07:54

Sunday, 9th June, history was made when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II came down to Accra to pay a rare courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The ceremonial pomp and pageantry displayed in a dialogue of cultures was a beauty to behold, even as the nation was consoled in the search for peace, tolerance, and harmony in an election year.

I watched the grand ceremony on TV, and heaved a sigh of relief looking back on a dim past when a fuming Labadi chief and elders reprimanded Legon for daring to invite Otumfuo to the University of Ghana, Labadi land.



The year was 2003. Otumfuo had spent just a few years on the Golden Stool.

I was Hall Master of the great Mensah Sarbah Hall, whose credentials at the time included ‘the only hall of residence named after a human being.’



Our dream as Sarbah alumni was to propel the University’s youngest Hall far ahead of its peers; and one ‘plot’ we hatched was to invite ‘King Solomon’ to be Life Patron of Sarbah Alumni, and lead a fund raising ceremony towards the construction of a Viking Alumni Hostel.

The new hostel, which was eventually opened for student occupancy in 2023, indeed has a haunting history that is founded on inter-ethnic tension.

Why a new hostel? Legon had a huge accommodation problem, and Sarbah alumni were anxious to show the way by lightening the burden on Government. Our delegation to visit Otumfuo at Manhyia and extend the invitation was a high-powered one, including the following: Kwaku Kyei, former IGP who was alumni president; Nana Adade Boamah (Tom Sawyer) Kofi Dua Adonten; Yaw Afriyie Nketia, Gloria Akuffo, Ursula Owusu, Betty Mould Iddrisu, Adu Gyimah (Castro), Lee Atoms Ofei, Ivy Heward Mills, Agyeman Badu-Akosah, Yaa Osei Brempong, Margaret Insaidoo, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Rosina Kyeremateng, Nana Twum (king of mpusuo) etc., indeed a whole bus load of distinguished Vikings.