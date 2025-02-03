Inconvenient truth: Africa’s obsession with image destruction

Professor Douglas Boateng Opinion Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 7 minutes read

In the global arena, nations and organisations rise and fall on the strength of their reputations.

The West and emerging giants in the East have mastered the art of image preservation.

Their leaders, institutions and corporations fiercely guard their brands, understanding that perception is a currency that attracts investment, trust and global partnerships.

In Africa, however, there is an alarming obsession with image destruction. Leaders are publicly disgraced, organisations are shamed, and scandals are paraded for the world to see.

The rationale is often that exposing flaws curbs corruption and fosters accountability.

Yet, the sad reality is that this approach does not work. Instead, it erodes trust, weakens institutions, and damages Africa’s collective brand on the global stage.

Protecting brand: Lessons

Despite scandals and controversies, the West understands the importance of protecting its image.

Governments, corporations and public figures employ sophisticated strategies to manage crises while safeguarding reputations.

When faced with corruption or inefficiency, they address the issues internally, using mechanisms designed to ensure accountability without tarnishing their global standing.

The East, particularly China and India, takes a similar approach. These nations are acutely aware of the value of their global image. China, for example, projects itself as a reliable development partner.

It maintains a narrative of success and stability, even as it addresses internal challenges. When controversies arise, they are handled discreetly, ensuring that the nation’s brand remains intact

India too fiercely protects its global reputation, focusing on promoting its achievements in technology, innovation and culture while managing its domestic challenges internally.

These regions recognise a critical truth: in a world driven by perception, protecting the brand is not about hiding the truth but about managing it responsibly. They understand that a damaged reputation diminishes trust, reduces opportunities and weakens influence.

Africa’s self-sabotage

In stark contrast, Africa has developed a troubling habit of exposing its flaws on the global stage.

From political scandals to organisational failures, every misstep is magnified and broadcasted for the world to see.

Leaders are publicly disgraced, institutions are shamed and reputations are destroyed before due process takes its course.

This tendency is often justified as a means of fighting corruption and fostering transparency.

However, it has achieved neither.

Instead, it has perpetuated a narrative of dysfunction and incompetence.

When African nations consistently highlight their flaws without balancing the narrative with their successes, the world takes notice.

Investors hesitate to commit. Global partners approach with caution.

Talented individuals, disillusioned by the negativity, leave for opportunities elsewhere.

Consider how African leaders are often portrayed.

A single scandal can overshadow years of progress. Corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement exist everywhere, yet in Africa, these issues are amplified to such an extent that they define the continent’s global image.

The unfortunate result is a loss of trust and credibility, not just for the individuals or organisations involved but for the continent as a whole.

Cost

The destruction of reputations: whether of individuals, organisations or governments, comes with far-reaching consequences.

When Africa repeatedly paints itself as a continent riddled with corruption and instability, it undermines its ability to attract investment, build partnerships and foster development.

In the corporate world, African companies struggle to gain global recognition, even when they achieve significant milestones.

This is because their brands are tainted by the continent’s broader narrative of dysfunction.

Potential investors hesitate, fearing that their money will be lost in corruption or mismanagement. Instead of celebrating success stories, many African corporations become victims of internal and external campaigns that erode their credibility.

Governments face similar challenges.

When internal conflicts and scandals are paraded internationally, it sends a message of instability and discord.

This makes it difficult for nations to attract foreign direct investment or secure favourable trade agreements.

The perception of instability overshadows the reality of progress, leaving many African nations stuck in cycles of dependency and underdevelopment.

This approach contrasts sharply with the West and East, where issues are often handled internally to protect the larger brand.

The West addresses corruption through its legal systems, ensuring that scandals do not overshadow national progress.

Similarly, the East manages controversies through diplomacy and discretion, maintaining the perception of strength and unity.

Africa must learn to manage its challenges without damaging its collective image.



Corruption

One of the primary justifications for Africa’s public airing of scandals is the fight against corruption. The argument is that exposing wrongdoings will deter others and foster accountability. Yet, decades of this approach have shown that it does not work.

Since the 1990s, African nations have relied on public exposés, media trials, and high-profile dismissals to address corruption. However, these actions have done little to curb the problem. Instead, they have created a culture of mistrust, weakened institutions and reinforced negative stereotypes about the continent.

The West and East also face corruption, but their approach is markedly different. They address issues within the confines of their systems, ensuring accountability without tarnishing the reputation of the institutions involved. They focus on building stronger mechanisms to prevent corruption, recognising that sustainable change comes from fixing the system, not destroying the image.

Africa must adopt a similar approach. Corruption is a systemic issue that requires systemic solutions. Publicly destroying the reputations of individuals or organisations does not address the root causes. It merely shifts attention away from the deeper problems while damaging the trust and confidence needed to drive development.



Perception

In today’s interconnected world, perception is as important as reality. Nations and organisations are judged not just by their actions but by how they present themselves. A strong image attracts investment, builds trust and opens doors to opportunities.

Africa’s potential is immense, but its image remains a significant obstacle. The continent is often portrayed as a place of poverty, corruption and conflict, despite the incredible progress being made in many areas. This perception is reinforced by the stories Africa tells about itself.

When African nations, organisations and leaders publicly tear each other down, they reinforce the stereotypes that have long held the continent back. They perpetuate a narrative of failure, overshadowing the stories of success, resilience and innovation.



New focus

To move forward, Africa must shift its focus from image destruction to image building. This does not mean ignoring problems or covering up wrongdoing. It means addressing challenges with integrity while protecting the reputation of the organisations and nations involved.

Celebrate Success: Africa must amplify its achievements. Stories of innovation, resilience, and progress must be highlighted to balance the narrative and showcase the continent’s potential.

Strengthen Internal Mechanisms: Corruption and inefficiency must be addressed through robust internal systems. Institutions should be empowered to handle issues discreetly and effectively, ensuring accountability without unnecessary public spectacles.

Control the Narrative: Africa must take control of its story. This requires investing in media, public relations and diplomacy to shape global perceptions.

Invest in Leadership Development: Leaders must be trained to manage crises effectively while protecting the image of the institutions they serve. Accountability and reputation management are not mutually exclusive.

Promote Unity: Publicly tearing each other down weakens collective progress. Africa’s leaders, citizens, and organisations must work together to present a united front.



Inconvenient truth

The inconvenient truth is that Africa’s obsession with image destruction has done more harm than good. It has perpetuated a cycle of mistrust, dependency and underdevelopment. Yet, this narrative can change.

Africa has the potential to rewrite its story. By focusing on building rather than destroying, by protecting its brands while addressing challenges, the continent can reclaim its image as a place of promise and progress.

Africa is not defined by its flaws. It is defined by its potential and its resilience. The time has come to embrace a new approach: one that builds trust, fosters unity, and highlights the best of what the continent has to offer.

The world sees Africa through the lens that Africa provides. It is time to offer a clearer, brighter and more compelling vision of what the continent can achieve.



The writer is a Chartered Director.