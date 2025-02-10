Haruna Iddrisu: Victim of unfair treatment, targeting?

Abdul-Shakuru Zakaria, Opinion Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The recent backlash against Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and Minister of Education, has raised concerns about the fairness and motivations behind the attacks.

Haruna, a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Minority leader, has been a vocal critic of wrongdoing.

His latest contribution on the floor of Parliament regarding the Acting CEO of the National Petroleum Commission, Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle, has sparked unprovoked attacks on his person.

At the centre of the controversy is Haruna's call to order for Emeafa Hardcastle, who was involved in an altercation with the Minority Chief Whip and MP Nsawam/ Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh.

The former Minority Leader’s criticism of Hardcastle's behaviour was not only justified but also echoed the sentiments of many of his colleagues, NDC parliamentarians and others who witnessed the incident and unanimously condemned it.

However, instead of being praised for his principled stance, he has been singled out and subjected to vicious attacks from within his party.

The targeting of Iddrisu by some members of the NDC, including a media personality Kevin Taylor of Loud Silence Media Media fame, raises questions about the party's commitment to fairness and justice.

Surprisingly, certain individuals within the party have made it a point to denigrate Iddrisu's hard work and bring his name into disrepute.

As a former Minority Leader in Parliament, Iddrisu has proven his loyalty and dedication to the party, sacrificing his all for the party's cause. Haruna's commitment to the NDC is unwavering and his contributions to the party's growth and development are undeniable.

He has supported the party since its infancy and has been a driving force behind its success. It is, therefore, shocking that he is being targeted by those who claim to share his values and principles.

The attacks on Iddrisu are not only unfair but also unjustified. He has done nothing but speaks the truth and defends the integrity of Parliament.

He’s an embodiment and colossus in engendering Parliamentary Democracy, therefore, his comments at plenary on Hardcastle's behaviour were not personal, but rather a quest to enrich the tenets of our democratic values and uphold the sanctity of our constitutional institutions.

As the Minister of Education, Haruna has a critical role to play in shaping the country's education sector.

His focus is resetting our educational system by delivering quality education to Ghanaian children, not on defending himself against unfair attacks.

Those who are targeting him must desist from their actions and allow him to focus on his work.

It is worth noting that Haruna has a strong track record and his footprints abound both in his constituency and all political offices held so far, having won the Tamale South seat five times consecutively.

His dedication to the party, empowering the vulnerable, youth and women is undeniable. In conclusion, the targeting of Haruna Iddrisu is unfair and unjustified.

He is a dedicated public servant who has given his all to the NDC and the country. His commitment to justice and fairness is unwavering and he should be praised for his principled stance not attacked.

As the great reggae legend Lucky Dube once said, "If you tell the truth, you always stand alone." Iddrisu's courage in speaking the truth should be commended, not condemned.

Abdul-Shakuru Zakaria,

Former Head, Public Relations,

Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited.