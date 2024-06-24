Ghana records first Wilson’s Disease: Wake-up call for genetic testing infrastructure

Yakubu Adam Opinion Jun - 24 - 2024 , 09:46

In a landmark development, Ghana has recorded its first confirmed case of Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes excessive copper accumulation in the body, leading to severe liver and neurological damage.

Advertisement

This case serves as a critical wake-up call for the nation to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure, particularly in the realm of genetic testing and diagnostics.

Understanding Wilson’s Disease

Wilson’s disease is an autosomal recessive genetic disorder resulting from mutations in the ATP7B gene. This gene is responsible for regulating copper transport and excretion.

When it malfunctions, copper builds up in the liver, brain and other vital organs, causing a range of serious health issues, including liver disease, psychiatric symptoms and neurological impairments.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial, as timely intervention with chelating agents or zinc can prevent irreversible damage and improve quality of life. Identifying Wilson’s disease in Ghana underscores the urgent need for the establishment of genetic testing centres across the country.

Currently, the lack of specialised diagnostic facilities can lead to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis of genetic disorders, resulting in suboptimal patient outcomes. Genetic testing centres equipped with advanced diagnostic technologies are essential for:

Accurate diagnosis: Ensuring precise identification of genetic disorders like Wilson’s disease, which can often present with non-specific symptoms. Family Screening: Identifying carriers of genetic mutations to provide appropriate genetic counselling and preventive care for at-risk family members.

Personalised treatment plans: Facilitating tailored treatment strategies based on the genetic profile of patients, thereby improving the efficacy of interventions.

Wilson’s Disease

Wilson’s disease is purely genetic, arising from mutations in the ATP7B gene inherited from both parents. Several factors can influence the onset and progression of the disease:

Genetic Mutations: Specific mutations in the ATP7B gene determine the severity and symptoms of the disease.

Environmental triggers: While the primary cause is genetic, environmental factors such as diet and overall health can influence disease manifestation and progression. Age of onset: Symptoms typically appear between ages five and 35, but the exact timing can vary widely among individuals.

Heavy metals exposure, genetic disorders

There is no direct evidence linking exposure to heavy metals with the mutation that causes Wilson's disease. However, environmental toxins can exacerbate the condition by placing additional stress on the liver and other organs already compromised by copper accumulation.

Therefore, maintaining a healthy environment free from heavy metal contamination remains crucial for overall public health.

Conclusion

The emergence of Wilson’s disease in Ghana highlights the critical need for advanced genetic testing and diagnostic capabilities within the nation's healthcare system.

Establishing genetic testing centres will not only improve the diagnosis and management of Wilson's disease but also enhance the overall ability to address a wide range of genetic disorders.

As Ghana moves forward, investing in genetic health infrastructure will be pivotal in ensuring that patients receive timely, accurate diagnoses and effective treatments, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and quality of life for all citizens.

Call to action

Healthcare policymakers, stakeholders and the medical community in Ghana must recognise this wake-up call and take decisive steps towards establishing robust genetic testing facilities.

By doing so, we can prevent misdiagnosis, enable early intervention and provide hope for individuals and families affected by genetic disorders.

The writer is a Toxicologist,

Forensic Investigation for National Development-Ghana/Lecturer, Pharmatrust Professional College.

E-mail: [email protected]