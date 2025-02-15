Next article: Cash transactions and corruption: The need for a cashless economy in Ghana and Africa

Financial independence: A mindset shift

Nils Andersen-Röed Opinion Feb - 15 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

In today’s digital economy, data is the new currency.

The financial services and cryptocurrency industries, in particular, are built on the trust of millions of users who entrust platforms with their personal and financial information.

Yet, with data breaches and cyber threats on the rise, the industry faces a critical point. Data protection must be more than a regulatory requirement, it must be an industry-wide priority.

The past decade has seen an explosion in the amount of personal data collected, stored and transferred across platforms.

Cybercriminals have become more sophisticated, targeting financial institutions, exchanges and fintech companies in increasingly complex ways.

A single data breach can compromise millions of users, leading to financial loss, identity theft and irreversible reputational damage.

Africa’s digital economy is rapidly expanding, with mobile money transactions surpassing $800 billion in 2022, making the continent a prime target for cybercriminals.

Countries such as South Africa and Kenya have seen rising cases of digital fraud, including SIM swap scams and phishing attacks.

Data protection frameworks

Recognising these risks, African regulators have started implementing stricter data protection frameworks. However, regulations alone are not enough.

The private sector must take the lead in building robust security measures.

It is incumbent upon industry leaders to push beyond regulatory mandates and implement proactive, transparent and user-centric data protection policies.

This includes:

• End-to-end encryption to safeguard personal and financial data from unauthorised access.

• Zero-trust security models, ensuring that even internal access to data is tightly controlled and monitored.

• Regular audits and stress tests, to identify and patch vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

Consumers today are more privacy-conscious than ever.

Transparency is no longer optional, it’s expected.

Companies that prioritise data protection are not only reducing their risk exposure but also gaining a competitive edge.

A strong data security framework builds trust, fosters long-term user relationships and strengthens the legitimacy of the industry as a whole.

Moreover, the industry must work collectively to combat emerging threats.

Cybersecurity is not a zero-sum game - an attack on one major platform can shake confidence across the ecosystem.

This calls for stronger information-sharing initiatives about cyber-attacks between businesses, security experts and regulators to identify and stop cyber threats before they cause harm.



Leading by example

While every company must chart its course to data protection, industry leaders must also collaborate to set best practices.

Binance has taken a proactive approach to security, investing heavily in compliance and investigations to protect users.

One example of proactive security leadership is the attainment of internationally recognised SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 1 Type 1 certifications, which demonstrate a company’s commitment to safeguarding customer data, ensuring platform availability and maintaining operational integrity.

These certifications require rigorous evaluations of security controls, encryption practices and risk management frameworks—essential steps in building user trust.

The company has a global compliance and investigations team with over 750 professionals, including experts from law enforcement and blockchain analysis firms.

In 2024, Binance processed over 65 120 law enforcement requests, serving nearly 14 ,851 registered officers through its Government Law Enforcement Request System.

Additionally, Binance hosted more than 100 anti-cybercrime workshops for investigators worldwide, including engagements across Africa.

Way forward

By working closely with regulators, law enforcement and security experts, Binance is not only securing its platform but also helping to strengthen security standards across the entire crypto industry.

This commitment to transparency, education and enforcement is key to ensuring that crypto remains a trusted, secure financial tool for millions.

The fight against cyber threats requires ongoing collaboration among businesses, regulators and users.

As digital finance continues to evolve, data protection must remain a top priority, not just for compliance but as a foundation for trust and long-term growth.

By investing in cutting-edge security and working collectively, the industry can stay ahead of cybercriminals and create a safer digital future for all.

The writer is Global Head of FIU at Binance