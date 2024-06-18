Dr Bawumia and the Ashanti factor

Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng Jun - 18 - 2024

For the second week running, fate decided to give me a raw deal by planting me on the opposite end of where the exciting action was.

First, as I indicated on this page last week, I had to be in Kumasi, whilst the Asantehene was in Accra.

Then last week, in a sharp reversal, I had to remain stuck at the office in Accra, whilst Vice-President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia toured my home region, Ashanti, which is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) stronghold.

Of course, among others, I would have loved to be in my beloved Opoku Ware School when Dr Bawumia turned up to launch the first SMART classroom block in any senior high school (SHS) in the country and also distribute laptops to the students in fulfilment of government’s ‘One Student, One Laptop’ initiative. But there was some important work to do in the office.

So, like many others, I simply monitored social media platforms to keep track. I was particularly amused by the rather acidic and acerbic reactions of some people to the images and video clips of crowds that surged forward to welcome Dr Bawumia.

The reactions included outright scurrilous abuse of Ashantis as an ethnic group for turning out to support the NPP in spite of the economic challenges of the country. Some felt acute pain that Kennedy Agyapong had joined Dr Bawumia to campaign, which was a huge boost to the flagbearer’s campaign.

Others were not impressed and swore that the crowds had been rented to give an illusion of popular support. They insisted that in any event, many of them were not even registered voters and therefore the numbers were no indication of the NPP’s popularity in the region.

Some also claimed that for a stronghold, these crowds were nothing to get excited about anyway.