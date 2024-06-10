Next article: What is morality to a cockroach?

Dire state of Ashaiman roads

Stephen Bernard Donkor Opinion Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:47

The roads in Ashaiman have long been a source of distress for residents.

Market women, motorists, school children, passengers and expectant mothers face daily challenges beyond mere inconvenience. The deteriorating condition of these roads poses health risks, increases crime rates and affects the overall well-being of the community.

One of the most pressing concerns is the dust generated from the untarred roads. Traders, who spend long hours selling their goods by the roadside are particularly vulnerable. The constant exposure to dust can lead to respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis and other chronic respiratory conditions.

Expectant mothers are at an even higher risk. Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to dust and pollutants can lead to complications during pregnancy, including low birth weight and pre-term births.

The health of unborn children should not be compromised by the state of the roads. Passengers and motorists are frequently targeted by criminals who exploit the slow-moving traffic caused by unmotorable roads at night.

The numerous potholes force vehicles to reduce speed, making them easy targets for gun and knife attacks. Market women rely on smooth transportation routes to get their goods to market. When some roads are unmotorable during the rainy season, their products get spoilt, leading to financial losses.

Furthermore, the poor road conditions discourage investors and businesses from setting up shops, factories, and offices in the area. The potential for economic development is stifled, keeping the community in a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment.

A comprehensive road development project must be launched to tar roads, fill potholes and ensure regular maintenance. Investing in road infrastructure will have a ripple effect, improve health delivery, reduce crime rates and enhance economic growth.

Investing in the improvement of Ashaiman roads ensures a better quality of life for residents.

Stephen Bernard Donkor,

University of Media, Arts and Communication/Institute of Journalism (UniMAC/GIJ).

E-mail: [email protected]