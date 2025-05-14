Next article: The imperative of an economic advisory council in resetting Ghana’s economy

Building vocabs early

Dr Nana Esi Gaisie-Tetteh May - 14 - 2025

Children do not build vocabulary when they start talking as many erroneously think.

Even before they utter their first words, there is a lot that they imbibe for a successful take off. It is important that babies start building their vocabulary early.

This is essential for language development and communication skills.

In fact, the contribution of early vocabulary to later academic success cannot be overemphasised.

There are so many ways parents and caregivers can engage babies in their care to give them a great start with language development.

Unfortunately, many have found comfort in the wrong place, hoping that screens will do a yeoman’s job for them.

It is for a good reason that screens are not recommended at all for children who are not yet two years old, and even for just an hour a day between the ages of two and five.

What their brain needs more is human stimulation and live engagement not overwhelming virtual experience.

Interactions

Interactions such as bouncing a baby to music (whether from a gadget or by singing) on one’s knees may look like a simple fun exercise.

It can, however, be a more meaningful and beneficial experience if parents observe child’s cues and respond to a child’s unique ways of communicating the desire for more fun.

Usually, the child will continue to bounce when the music stops.

By expressing the desire communicated in words to the child (like a linguist), parents will be stirring the desire or urge to speak.

Such situations that place the child in a position where they would so much love to also express themselves is necessary to first develop speech and later facilitate a large vocabulary.

Reading for children from seven months in-utero can be a great start.

Through reading, many children tend to appreciate that books are important for enjoyment and information.

At seven months when children can sit, they can be propped up on cushions and read to.

Many times, parents have heard this great idea but they wonder how to do this.

Parents and caregivers can start by introducing and reading books that have simple features such as bold pictures and writings.

Books

Whilst books that teach alphabets are good, we must not restrict ourselves to letters alone. Books and other resources for babies which have simple words and tell a variety of stories about different topics are also necessary.

Another important factor to consider when reading begins is whether or not the books are physically robust and can withstand the “pressure” at home.

Ultimately, these materials will find themselves occasionally in the mouths of their young learners.

This is why hard covers should be books of choice.

During moments of reading, the child can be encouraged to turn over the pages by modelling and helping them to do this several times.

Children do not have to be held hostage for a long time behind books.

This moment should be fun, consistent and captivating. Bedtime is a great time to share such times together.

Singing to babies also provides them with words to expand their age-appropriate vocabulary.

Another way to build vocabulary is to label the objects, emotions and actions in the child’s environment. Ensure there’s eye contact all through out these interactions.

A language-replete environment (not a language-depleted) of age-appropriate books, audio books, podcasts etc is what the newborn baby requires as they grow into their early years in these contemporary times.

The writer is a Child Development Expert/ Fellow at Zero-to-three Academy, USA.

E-mail: nanaesi_19@yahoo.co.uk