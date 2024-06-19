Accra-Kumasi highway: A growing hazard

The Accra-Kumasi highway, a vital link between Ghana's capital and its second-largest city, has become perilous for travellers.

What was once a hallmark of progress has now turned into a dangerous route due to the increasing number of accidents and the lack of effective interventions. In recent times, the highway has seen a troubling rise in accidents, leading to numerous deaths and injuries.

The reasons behind these incidents are varied, including reckless driving and poor road conditions. Immediate action by the government and relevant authorities is essential to safeguard commuters.

Causes

Reckless driving is a leading cause of accidents on this highway. Many drivers, especially those operating commercial vehicles, engage in risky behaviours like speeding, improper overtaking and ignoring traffic laws. Such actions not only threaten the lives of drivers and passengers but also endanger other road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Poor road maintenance is another major factor contributing to the high accident rate. The highway often suffers from potholes, uneven surfaces, and insufficient lighting, making safe navigation difficult and increasing the chances of accidents.

Additionally, the ineffective enforcement of traffic rules exacerbates the problem. Many drivers disregard traffic laws without fear of consequences, as there is minimal risk of being caught or fined. This lax enforcement encourages more reckless driving, further increasing the dangers on the road.

Solution

To address these issues and improve safety on the Accra-Kumasi highway, the government, and relevant authorities must take several measures. Law enforcement agencies must enforce traffic regulations through increased patrols, use of speed cameras and imposition of stringent penalties for reckless driving.

The government must also prioritise maintenance of the highway to ensure its motorable at all times. This include regular repairs, resurfacing and better lighting systems.