Democracy in Peril: Mali's military government dissolves political parties

Gilbert Attipoe Opinion May - 15 - 2025 , 15:21 4 minutes read

Mali's democracy has faced significant challenges since the military coup in 2012, which ousted President Amadou Toumani Touré. The country's transition to democracy has been marred by instability, including the Tuareg rebellion in the north. Historically, Mali has struggled to maintain stability, with various coup attempts and rebellions affecting its democratic progress.

The recent decision by Mali's military government to dissolve all political parties has sparked widespread concern and criticism. This move, coupled with the arrest of opposition figures, raises serious questions about the country's commitment to democratic principles. To understand the significance of this development, it's essential to examine the background of the coup, the protests and arrests that took place on May 3rd and 4th, and the government's justification for its actions.

Mali has been under military rule since 2020, when Colonel Assimi Goïta seized power in a coup.

Goïta promised to hold elections and restore democracy, but the transition process has been repeatedly delayed. In 2021, Goïta took power again in a second coup, further entrenching military rule.

The country's democratic institutions have been eroded, and human rights have been increasingly restricted.

The dissolution of political parties is a significant blow to Mali's democratic system, as these parties play a crucial role in providing a platform for citizens to engage in the political process, express their views, and hold those in power accountable. The protests that took place on May 3rd and 4th were a rare show of public resistance in a country where dissent is often suppressed.

Hundreds of Malians took to the streets of Bamako, braving the scorching sun and the threat of violence, to demand a return to democracy.

The protesters were met with force, and several opposition leaders were arrested, including Abba Alhassane, Secretary-General of the Convergence for the Development of Mali (CODEM) party, and El Bachir Thiam, leader of the Yelema party. Abdoul Karim Traoré, a youth leader of CODEM, was also abducted by unidentified men in the town of Kati near Bamako.

The arrests have sparked fears of a return to authoritarianism, and the international community has expressed concern about the situation in Mali.

The government's justification for dissolving political parties is that it's part of a reform process aimed at reducing the number of parties and making it harder to create new ones.

However, this explanation rings hollow, and many observers believe that the true intention is to consolidate power and suppress dissent. Ismaël Sacko, president of the opposition African Social Democratic Party, stated, "The power balance has shifted. People no longer want the military. They want elections and democratic rule."

The dissolution of political parties and the extension of Gen. Goïta's rule could have severe economic implications for Mali. The country's economy is heavily reliant on international aid, and these actions may deter investors and reduce aid flows. Mali's economic stability is crucial for its development, and the current situation may exacerbate poverty and inequality.

The situation in Mali has significant regional implications. ECOWAS has been actively involved in promoting a return to democratic rule, and the African Union has also expressed concerns about the developments. If Mali's democratic institutions are further eroded, it could destabilize the entire region.

Neighboring countries, including Senegal, have recently demonstrated the possibility of peaceful democratic transitions, highlighting the importance of democratic governance in the region.

In contrast, the reception given to Burkina Faso's leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, differs significantly from that of Mali's military government. While Mali's government has faced widespread criticism and concern over its dissolution of political parties and arrests of opposition

leaders, Traoré has received a warm reception, particularly among young Africans.

This enthusiastic response is attributed to his bold anti-imperialist rhetoric, decisive action against foreign interference, and commitment to reclaiming national resources.

Traoré's government has implemented reforms like reducing ministers' salaries by 30% and increasing workers' wages by 50%, which has enhanced his credibility among young people.

His policies, such as nationalizing gold mines and inaugurating a national gold refinery, are seen as tangible steps toward economic sovereignty and social justice. Traoré's youthful leadership, forthrightness, and relatability have further boosted his popularity.

His willingness to challenge Western dominance and prioritize African interests has made him a symbol of resistance and hope for a generation weary of leaders perceived as beholden to external powers.

The different receptions reflect broader shifts in priorities among Africa's youth, who are increasingly focused on service delivery, economic development, and nationalism, rather than the nature of political leadership. The international community has a crucial role to play in supporting Mali's democratic transition. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other regional organizations should pressure the government to restore democratic institutions and respect human rights.

