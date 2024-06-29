Featured

A leader must know who finances his enemy; that’s the real enemy!

Dag Heward-Mills Opinion Jun - 29 - 2024 , 08:18

There are hidden financial powers behind every spiritual war. These mysterious financial powers play a role in waging war. The war that you will fight will be paid for by somebody.

Likewise, the ministry that God has given you will be financed by God-sent financiers.

Who finances your war?

And it came to pass afterwards that he loved a woman in the valley of Sorek, whose name was Delilah. And the lords of the Philistines came up unto her and said unto her, ‘Entice him, and see wherein his great strength lieth, and by what means we may prevail against him, that we may bind him to afflict him: and we will give thee every one of us eleven hundred pieces of silver’. Judges 16:4-5

You must recognise whom God is using to pay for the wars He sends you to fight. I realised that God was using ordinary church members to pay for the crusades.

I have always wanted to be able to point to some millionaires and say, “This is my financier. He pays for this and he pays for that.” But somehow, it has not been any millionaires but ordinary people in the church whom God has used to pay for His work.

The independence of Mozambique and Angola by 1975 was a shock to the apartheid government in South Africa. It demonstrated that even with great resources and military might, it was virtually impossible for a small white minority government to maintain control over a large hostile black population.

The downfall of the Portuguese in Mozambique gave great hope to the black people fighting for freedom in South Africa.

Mozambicans offered South African and Rhodesian resistance movements a haven from where they could coordinate their operations and train new forces. Samora Machel of Mozambique said in a speech in 1975, “The struggle in Zimbabwe is our struggle.”

In other words, forces to destabilise South Africa were going to be nurtured in Mozambique. It was, therefore, in the interest of South Africa to destabilise the newly independent countries of Mozambique and Angola.

Once the governments of Mozambique and Angola were unstable, they would not be able to support anti-white movements in South Africa and Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). With this support, the civil wars in Mozambique and Angola were fuelled for many years.

Indeed, there has never been a war without a financier. Rebel war after rebel war has been sponsored by rich powers who have other interests.

The wickedness of man is seen by his sponsorship of war and death because of his selfish political ambition.

Without these financiers, there would be no war because there would be no money for bullets, guns tanks and bombs.

Who is behind the war in your life?

I watched as the marriage of a great man of God disintegrated. Initially, it seemed that he was having marital problems and being de-housed. As time went by, I realised that it was actually an attack on his financial strength.

Because of his divorce, most of his partners stopped supporting him. Soon, his crusades and outreaches came to an end. It became clear that the attack on his marriage was actually an attack on his finances.

Who is behind the conflicts in your life? Perhaps, you are wondering why you are always having conflict with your pastors, your wife and your children. It is time to grow up and know that there is always someone behind the war. There is someone behind the marital conflict that you are experiencing, and it is Satan.

Satan is the one behind every conflict, every war and every fight. Notice that as soon as the devil is set free from the one-thousand-year imprisonment, he gathers people to fight against each other. Gathering people to fight against each other is Satan’s work.

And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison and shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea. Revelation 20:7-8

It is time to recognise that there is always someone behind a war. The marital conflicts in your home, the confusion in your church and the enmity in your family are all demonically inspired.

Satan is the one who gathers people to war against each other.

You must rise up in the night and bind the devil. You must curse his operations. You must limit and weaken his access to your life.

Through the power of God, you are destroying every hidden force fuelling conflicts in your life!

You must always expect an attack on the source of your strength. Whatever makes you strong is of interest to your enemy.

If he can take that away from you, he can destroy you. Always remember, dear leader, the enemy is always interested in the source of your strength!

The writer is the founder of the Lighthouse Group of Churches.

E-mail: [email protected]