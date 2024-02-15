Next article: Gems stolen from British Museum seen for first time

Winneba launches 2024 Aboakyer festival

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 15 - 2024 , 12:15

THE chiefs and people of Effutu in the Central Region have officially launched the 2024 edition of the Aboakyer festival at the Kojo Beedu Community Centre, Winneba on Tuesday, February 13.

This year’s celebration which will be held under the theme, “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer Celebration” drew a significant turnout of chiefs, residents and representatives from corporate entities, all pledging their unwavering support for this year's festival.

Speaking at the launch, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII urged collective efforts towards maintaining peaceful coexistence, especially amidst the political climate leading up to the general elections.

“Let us start putting our houses, environment, and resources in order for the celebration. Let the Guan spirit in us drive the celebration, because we are noted to be highly hospitable, loving and caring and that must be our hallmark for the festival.

“We should be more united than ever, to enjoy the peace we have built and the solidarity that comes with it especially during the general elections. Let us not do anything that will jeaopardise the peace in this country”, he said.

Neenyi Ghartey VII extended an invitation to both residents and businesses to actively participate in and support the festival's preparations and celebrations.

He underscored the economic opportunities the event presents, affirming that Effutu Aboakyer offers a vibrant market for businesses to engage with the community and contribute to the festival's success.

“Effutu Aboakyer offers the best in traditions and excitement. Our patronage is high and it provides a good market for businesses,” he stated.

With activities set to commence on Saturday, April 27, the Aboakyer Festival promises a diverse range of activities, including a marathon cycle race, Gospel musical night, health walk, Miss Aboakyer beauty pageant, football competition, among others.

Activities of the festival culminates in a grand durbar on Sunday, May 5, following the traditional deer hunting ritual by the Asafo companies.