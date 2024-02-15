Previous article: Katy Perry to leave American Idol after seven seasons

Queen Camilla joins a dozen acting dames to celebrate Shakespeare

BBC Showbiz News Feb - 15 - 2024 , 12:31

Queen Camilla has joined one of the most star-studded line-ups of illustrious British acting talent to celebrate the work of Shakespeare.

The Queen was joined at the event by a dozen dames including Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave and Penelope Keith.

Dame Judi read a Shakespearean sonnet, while the other performers included Gary Oldman and Robert Lindsay.

The event on Wednesday in London was part of ongoing celebrations marking 400 years since the Bard's first folio.

The acting dames above, back row, left-right:

Dame Joanna Lumley, 77, known for Absolutely Fabulous plus The New Avengers and Sapphire & Steel

Dame Floella Benjamin, 74, actress, children's TV legend and author of the memoir Coming to England

Dame Twiggy Lawson, 74, fashion icon of the Swinging '60s who became an award-winning actress

Dame Harriet Walter, 73, known for her Shakespeare work and TV shows like Law & Order: UK and Succession

Dame Penelope Wilton, 77, has starred in Downton Abbey, Doctor Who and After Life

Dame Maureen Lipman, 77, versatile performer who has become a favourite in Coronation Street

Front row, left-right: