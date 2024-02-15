Advertisement
Queen Camilla joins a dozen acting dames to celebrate Shakespeare
BBC Showbiz News
Queen Camilla has joined one of the most star-studded line-ups of illustrious British acting talent to celebrate the work of Shakespeare.
The Queen was joined at the event by a dozen dames including Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave and Penelope Keith.
Dame Judi read a Shakespearean sonnet, while the other performers included Gary Oldman and Robert Lindsay.
The event on Wednesday in London was part of ongoing celebrations marking 400 years since the Bard's first folio.
The acting dames above, back row, left-right:
- Dame Joanna Lumley, 77, known for Absolutely Fabulous plus The New Avengers and Sapphire & Steel
- Dame Floella Benjamin, 74, actress, children's TV legend and author of the memoir Coming to England
- Dame Twiggy Lawson, 74, fashion icon of the Swinging '60s who became an award-winning actress
- Dame Harriet Walter, 73, known for her Shakespeare work and TV shows like Law & Order: UK and Succession
- Dame Penelope Wilton, 77, has starred in Downton Abbey, Doctor Who and After Life
- Dame Maureen Lipman, 77, versatile performer who has become a favourite in Coronation Street
Front row, left-right:
- Dame Virginia McKenna, 92, whose 1966 film Born Free led her to become a wildlife campaigner
- Dame Sian Phillips, 90, Bafta winner for I, Claudius and How Green Was My Valley
- Dame Judi Dench, 89, legend of stage and screen who has an Oscar, 10 Baftas and eight Olivier Awards
- Dame Vanessa Redgrave, 87, also has an Oscar plus numerous Shakespeare credits
- Dame Penelope Keith, 83, the star of sitcoms like The Good Life and To The Manor Born
- Dame Patricia Routledge, 94, known for sitcom Keeping Up Appearances and other comic and dramatic roles