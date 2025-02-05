Featured

(Video) Valentine’s Day celebrations banned in Goaso Traditional Council this year

Joy Online Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 16:39 2 minutes read

The Goaso Traditional Council has placed a ban on Valentine’s Day celebrations in the Goaso traditional area this year.

This comes ahead of the one-week observation of the late Paramount Chief, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah.

The announcement was made at a press conference, where elders of the council, dressed in black attire, declared that any public display of Valentine’s Day celebrations would not be tolerated.

According to Nananom, the decision to ban the celebration is in line with traditional customs and practices, which require solemnity and respect in the period leading up to the one-week funeral rites of the late chief.

While the council has not outlawed Valentine’s Day entirely, it has warned that any open display of celebrations will incur the wrath of the traditional leaders.

This directive means that decorations, public parties, and any visible display of Valentine-themed activities will not be allowed in the Goaso traditional area on February 14.

The ban has sparked mixed reactions among residents and on social media, with some welcoming it as a mark of respect for tradition, while others express disappointment over the restrictions.

Watch video below: