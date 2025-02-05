Featured

Benz Initiative marks 10 years anniversary with donation to Weija Leprosarium

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 22:03 1 minute read

As part of activities marking its 10th anniversary, Benz Initiative founded by choral singer, Ben Adjei has made a donation to Weija Leprosarium in Accra.

According to Ben Adjei, the donation was to give back to the society and equally seek the blessings of Rev Fr Andrew Campbell, who is in charge of the leprosarium, and has been supportive of the group since its establishment.

“A big thank you to all donors who made this project a Success especially members of Christ the king Catholic Church, Cantonments Accra,” he stated.

A music director, singer and song writer, Ben Adjei was crowned Best Male Vocal at the maiden edition of Choral Awards held recently at College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2016.

Organised by Dugix Company Limited, the award scheme seeks to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions and support of choral groups and individuals who have helped in diverse ways to develop choral music.

A graduate of University of Ghana, Ben Adjei has taught and worked with numerous choirs and churches such as Winneba Youth Choir, (Winneba), Harmonious Chorale (Accra), Christ the King Catholic Church Choir (Cantonment-Accra), Mount Olivet Singing Band among others.

He established Benz Initiative to among other things groom and develop the talents of young choral singers.