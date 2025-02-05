Next article: More than 10 lawsuits expected against Diddy in coming days, lawyer says

Yussif Issaka Jajah appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 05 - 2025 , 16:22 1 minute read

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso North Constituency, Yussif Issaka Jajah, has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

He steps in to support Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie in driving initiatives that promote Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and creative industry.

The Ayawaso NorthMP takes over from music executive Mark Okraku-Mantey, who served in the position during the second term of the Akufo-Addo administration and he is expected to bring his extensive research and consultancy experience into the tourism and creative arts sector to shape policies that will enhance Ghana’s global cultural appeal.

Before his political career, Yussif Issaka Jajah was a Research Fellow at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralization in Accra from 2013 to 2016.

He also worked as a Consultant in the oil and gas sector between 2011 and 2012, collaborating with MDPI and Goodwill International. His background in research and consultancy positions him well to contribute to the strategic development of Ghana’s tourism sector.

Born on October 21, 1979, Jajah hails from Bole in the Savannah Region. He holds an MBA in International Oil and Gas Management from the University of Dundee in Scotland, UK, which he obtained in 2011. He also earned a BSc in Accounting from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), in 2009 and is a graduate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ghana.