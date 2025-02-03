VIDEO: Songstress Mzbel explains why she prefers relationships with married men
Ghanaian musician Mzbel has openly expressed her preference for dating married men, stating that they come with fewer responsibilities compared to single men.
Speaking in an interview with Empress Gifty on February 2, 2025, the 16 Years hitmaker revealed that she has always been drawn to married men in her relationships.
“Since I started dating, all the men in my life have been married because they are accompanied with fewer responsibilities. When they come to you, they won't bother you with house chores because they have to return to their wives. I like it that way because that’s how I started,” she explained.
When asked if she is currently in a relationship with a married man, Mzbel was reluctant to confirm her marital status but acknowledged that they are engaged and have a child together.
“I haven't asked him if he's married because I don't want to know. I'm not married, but I am engaged. He hasn’t met my family yet… We're both interested in each other, and that's what matters. I asked for a ring, and he gave it to me,” she revealed.
She further stated that she does not believe it is necessary for her fiancé to meet her family for an official introduction, stressing that their relationship is between the two of them.
“We have a child together. I don’t believe in the idea that he needs to meet my family for an official introduction, it’s between the two of us. He is much older than me,” she added.
Mzbel’s remarks have sparked conversations among fans and social media users, with many sharing diverse opinions on her unconventional views on relationships.
Watch the video below;
I Like Married Men Because There Are Fewer Responsibilities– MzbeL #UCook #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/Aixu3AUOCj— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 2, 2025