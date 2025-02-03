Featured

No show again! Rocky Dawuni fails to win a Grammy for the fourth time

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 14:55 2 minutes read

Even though he was 100% sure he was going to win his first Grammy award on Sunday after getting his fourth nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category when the nominations list was announced in November 2024, renowned Ghanaian reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni couldn’t meet his expectations.

The outcome at the awards ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2 was not favourable to the artiste and Ghana, who were eagerly waiting for their first Grammy win.

Unfortunately, Rocky Dawuni didn’t win the Best Global Music Performance award with his uplifting single, Rise.

Instead, the song, “Bemba Colora,” by Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar won the category, making it a fourth Grammy loss for Rocky Dawuni

Notable among the list for the 2024 Best Global Music Performance category were Angélique Kidjo, Arooj Aftab, Jacob Collier featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal, Masa Takumi featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung and Sheila E. (Read FULL LIST: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter among Grammy winners)

Having failed at his three previous attempts to grab a Grammy win in 2015, 2021, 2023, expectations were high this year for Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni to secure Ghana its first Grammy laurel.

But it appeared Ghana had to bang its hopes for better news in future following Rocky Dawuni’s loss this year.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz in November 2024 after securing his fourth Grammy nomination, the “In Ghana” artiste said, “I’m 100 per cent sure I will win my first Grammy next year. Weighing my chances on a scale of 1-10, I believe it is 10. I’ve worked very hard over the years and my consistency will pay off. I’m extremely confident”. (Related article: I’m 100% confident of winning Grammy in 2025, says Rocky Dawuni)

While Rocky Dawuni demonstrated unwavering faith, he was quick to adopt a “never say never” position when asked how he would feel should the outcome be different from his expectation.