Celestine Donkor’s C-Breed out with maiden single, You Are Amazing

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 15:47 1 minute read

Celestial Breed (C-Breed), a new gospel music group founded by Celestine Donkor, has released its first song, ‘You Are Amazing’ on Friday, January 31, 2025.

‘You’re Amazing’ is performed by 13 member C-Breed group, most of whom are backing vocalists for gospel minister Celestine Donkor.

The lyrics of ‘You’re Amazing’, led by Minister Bella, draws attention to God’s goodness and his unlimited grace for humans.

‘You’re Amazing’ was written and composed by Celestine Donkor, with production and engineering by Joe Amoah.

According to Celestine Donkor, Bella has been part of her backing vocal team for over eight years and her experience reflected as lead vocalist.

“She has served as a praise and worship leader at the ICGC for as long as I can remember. Trust me, this is a true vessel of worship,” she said.

These singers are being groomed and given the necessary exposure for the music industry.

Celestine, has therefore, admonished gospel music lovers to look out for greater things in the offing for Celestial Breed.

“I want the world to watch out for the explosion that C-breed is about to unleash,” she said.