Are you a single guy? Here’s how to make the most of Valentine’s day

askmen.com Showbiz News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 11:33 4 minutes read

VALENTINE’S Day can be stressful for guys. There's a lot of pressure to find your significant other a great gift, plus plan a fun evening together.

But it's also stressful for single guys, who have to watch from the sidelines as couples everywhere have a good time.

There's no shame at all in being single on V-Day, but there is shame in wallowing in your singleness. There's no shortage of fun, self-celebrating things you could do on February 14, but to help spur your imagination, here are 15 ways to "treat yo'self."

* Take a Spa Day: More and more men are going to spas every year. Women have been enjoying the facial and massage way of life for years, so why shouldn't you pamper yourself too? Look for a spa that offers not only massages but steam rooms, saunas and even cold plunges, and you can extend your stay after the massage, turning your trip into a mini wellness vacation.

* Breakfast in Bed: What could be better than resting in bed while chowing down on breakfast? Whether it’s cooking up your favourite pancakes or calling your favourite local eatery for a decadent, delicious brunch of your choosing, take the time to stay cosy under the covers before, after, and most importantly, during your most important meal of the day.

* See a Movie: Contrary to popular belief, there's absolutely nothing wrong with seeing a movie by yourself. Pick a movie you want to see, find the ideal seats, and then take the extra cash you would have spent on a second ticket to splurge on your favourite movie theatre treats.

* Order In: Find your favourite local restaurant, whether it's sushi or pizza or something fancy, and design your perfect menu. Because February 14 is a high-volume day for restaurants, we especially encourage you to schedule your order in advance, to avoid any delays.

* Get Out of Town: If you're stuck in a rut and tired of the same old, same old, this might be a perfect time to book yourself a mini trip. You can do an overnighter if you're really pressed for time, but we recommend taking a full weekend to leave your ordinary life behind.

* Go on an Adventure: Working out is definitely fun but you can combine the physical aspect of the gym with an adventure component if you opt to go kayaking, hiking, rock climbing, sailing, etc. You'll get all the endorphin-based goodness of a gym session while also getting out of your routine and into the unexpected — sounds like a win-win.

* Drink the Good Stuff: If you love a quality drink but find yourself going for the well liquor or the house wine, use Valentine’s Day as your opportunity to crack open the Reserve. Good scotch and cigars, small batch beer and pizza, or red wine and red meat — any one of these could be well worth the risk of a hangover in the morning.

* Splurge on Something Special: Single or not, there are some gifts you just want to get for yourself. Whatever it is, make Valentine’s Day the day you take the plunge and invest in whatever it is you want — within reason. You only live once, and if we had to guess, you are going to end up happy with your decision.

* Pamper Your Pet: Let’s be real here, sometimes a pet is the best Valentine a man could ask for. Take advantage of the day meant for your true love by pampering yours with a bubble bath, a blowout, and a bunch of playtime. In recent years, some Valentine’s Day spending went toward a significant other of the furry persuasion.

* Turn Off Your Phone: This one may be easier said than done but take the time to walk outside and hear the sounds of nature, find a new book, or dig out one you love and read it again, or start that meditating you’ve heard so much about. Who knows? Valentine’s Day may be the start of a mind-altering tradition for the better.

* Catch Up on Sleep: No one gets enough sleep. Ever. If pomp and circumstance typically associated with Valentine's Day is a big turnoff, then why not just sleep? Turn off the TV, put away the snacks, and call it a night at an absurdly early hour. It sounds good already, doesn’t it?

Valentine’s Day can be a drag when you're single, but it doesn't have to be. You are ultimately responsible for your mood, so switch up the script on yourself and choose to do something awesome this February 14.