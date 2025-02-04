Next article: Are you a single guy? Here’s how to make the most of Valentine’s day

Dunsin Oyekan’s ‘Judah’ song births study plan on YouVersion Bible app

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan’s hit single ‘Judah’ has inspired a seven-day devotional study plan on the Bible app, YouVersion.

Dunsin shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, encouraging fans to explore the devotional.

He wrote, “For 7 days, we’ll uncover the supernatural power of praise. Through Old and New Testament examples, we will see times God guided His people to use this weapon. Come ready to understand how praise leads to breakthroughs, strengthens your faith, and aligns you with God’s plan.”

The nine-minute-long worship anthem debuted at The Experience 2024 before its official release on January 3, 2025. The song quickly gained traction, sparking a viral dance challenge across social media platforms.

The devotional, titled “Judah: The Mysteries of Praise,” was created by Integrity Music, a globally recognised gospel music group. It is now available for free on YouVersion, an app with over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

In a statement introducing the study plan, YouVersion highlighted its focus on the power of praise as a spiritual weapon: “In this 7-day devotional, Dunsin Oyekan examines the mysteries of Praise as the believer’s weapon. Through Old and New Testament examples, be encouraged to wield this spiritual weapon in both joyful and challenging moments. We would like to thank Integrity Music for providing this plan.”

Excited fans and fellow gospel singers took to the comment section of Dunsin’s post to share their thoughts.

@heyasmee wrote: “Very beautiful devotional. Started the plan already.”

@psalmistrebecka commented, “Wow!! Amazing. Glory to God and congratulations. Just started it now it’s powerful..the only thing missing is your voice on the audible devotional.”

Also, @kiddozklozet said: “God is calling us to praise this February. It’s no coincidence that this devotional is released in the same month with the hallelujah challenge and on NSPPD, pastor Jerry has asked us to come to the altar every day in February with our instrument of praise.”

Watch video of 'Judah'