Kwabena Gyansah’s Last Stop to premiere on March 28

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 13:02 2 minutes read

Film producer Kwabena Gyansah’s new movie, Last Stop, is set to premiere at Silverbird Cinema in Accra on Friday, March 28.

Directed by Kwabena Gyansah, Last Stop features prominent actors such as Adjetey Anang, Fred Amugi, Lydia Forson and Gloria Sarfo.

Others include Clemento Suarez, Andrew Adote, Benedicta Gafah, Jessica Larney, Forter Romanus, Sheena Gakpe and Solomon Fixon Owoo.

A thrilling tale of adventure of family, deceit, and redemption, Last Stop is about a gritty trotro driver and his trusted mate as they battle to stay alive against incredible odds.

But as they fight for survival, they'll discover that staying alive is only the beginning of their journey.

With the growing interest in cinemas, Kwabena Gyansah and team including the cast have been sharing flyers on their social media pages to arouse the interest of followers and movie enthusiasts and probably give them a glimpse of what to expect.

“I'm thrilled to finally bring Last Stop to the big screen. This film is a labour of love, and I'm proud of the work our talented cast and crew have put into it.

“The audiences are going to love the thrilling story of survival and redemption, and I'm excited to share that part of life struggles in a creative and entertaining way,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

A product of the University of CapeCoast, Kwabena Gyansah is the creative director at Ananse Entertainment.

He has produced a number of films including Azali (2018), The Oseis(2021) and Bunny(2022).

In 2018, Azali made significant progress when Kwabena Gyansah made an entry into the Best International Feature Film category at the 92nd Oscar Academy Awards.

It was the first time a Ghanaian movie had made an entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

Unfortunately, it was not nominated but he told Graphic Showbiz he was hopeful Last Stop would make huge international strides.