The ‘showdown” between Bawumia’s Streaming and Mahama’s Pay-Per-View

Nov - 21 - 2024

POLITICS in Ghana, like much of Africa, is often dubbed a "dirty game" — filled with mudslinging, grandiose promises, and a singular focus on winning at all costs, often sidelining meaningful policy discussions.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the creative arts sector, which has become a prized battleground for political parties eager to win over celebrities, artistes, and their fans with bold promises of reform.

As the election cycle heats up in Ghana, the two major contenders—New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC)—are once again turning their attention to the entertainment industry, each presenting their vision as the key to unlocking the sector’s potential.

But amid the soundbites and showmanship, a few crucial questions arise: Are these proposals truly in the best interest of Ghana's creative community, or are they just another round of political theatre? And does this combative discourse help or hinder the sector’s growth?

NPP’s Streaming Platform Gambit

As the incumbent party, NPP has partnered with a private entity to launch a streaming app, positioning it as a game-changer for Ghanaian music. The grand promises? Prioritise local content, amplify the reach of Ghanaian artistes, and improve revenue retention within the music industry.

On paper, it’s a move that aligns with global trends. Music streaming is, after all, the undisputed leader in global music consumption, with platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and other regional players reshaping how artistes monetise their work and engage with fans.

The NDC’s Counter-Proposal: Pay-Per-View Television

Not to be outdone, the opposition NDC has thrown its own hat into the ring, proposing a pay-per-view television channel. Party communicator Abeiku Santana is at the forefront, arguing that this platform would allow viewers to pay directly for content, with a focus on live events and shows that showcase Ghanaian entertainers.

The NDC claims this model would provide more direct compensation for artistes while offering new avenues for monetising live performances.

Clash of the Titans, or Political Theatre?

At first glance, both proposals seem promising, but the way they've been framed and discussed publicly leaves much to be desired. Santana’s dismissal of NPP’s streaming platform as a ‘lie’ that won't benefit the industry is a classic example of the knee-jerk partisanship that often plagues Ghanaian politics.

This raises an important question: Must one party trash the other’s proposal in order to promote its own? This kind of adversarial rhetoric does little to foster the kind of nuanced, fact-driven discussions that the creative sector so desperately needs.

Evaluating the Proposals: A More Balanced View

To understand the real potential of these proposals, it’s important to look at the numbers driving the global industry. In 2023, global music streaming revenues hit a record-breaking $19.3 billion, more than seven times the $2.6 billion generated in 2015. Music streaming now makes up over 67 percent of total global recorded music revenue.

Meanwhile, the video streaming market generated a staggering $199 billion in 2023. Valued at $555.89 billion that year, the market is projected to grow to $674.25 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach $2.66 trillion by 2032.

Together, music and video streaming brought in a combined total of $218.3 billion in 2023—a figure roughly three times the GDP of Ghana in the same year. Meanwhile, pay-per-view services are expected to generate $1.22 billion in 2024, growing at a rate of 16 percent.

But here’s where things get tricky: the proposals from both NPP and NDC only touch on small fragments of this global streaming revolution. NPP’s focus on music streaming is commendable but narrow, while NDC’s pay-per-view model, though interesting, taps into an even smaller slice of the pie.

The Big Oversight: The Film Industry

To all appearances, NPP’s proposal might seem to have the upper hand, but a closer look reveals a glaring oversight: the film industry is entirely absent. While music is a significant cultural export, the film sector faces even more acute challenges—ranging from resource constraints and distribution bottlenecks to difficulties with monetisation.

A comprehensive plan for revitalising Ghana’s creative industries needs to address the unique needs of filmmakers, actors, and the wider ecosystem that supports visual storytelling.

Empty Promises or Real Solutions?

Both parties seem more interested in outdoing one another than in understanding the global dynamics shaping the creative industries. The current state of affairs might lead one to believe these politicians are either woefully uninformed or offering hollow promises to appease voters.

What’s missing in both proposals is any reference to the frameworks that would guide the implementation of their grand ideas. Neither NPP nor NDC has provided a coherent strategy for addressing the deeper, systemic challenges facing the creative sector as a whole.

Time for Serious Solutions

The creative sector in Ghana holds immense potential – not just as a source of cultural pride, but as an economic driver and a means of soft power on the global stage. However, realising this potential requires more than flashy campaign promises and partisan bickering.

As the election approaches, it's time for politicians to retire the ‘stage antics and concerts’ and engage in serious, substantive dialogue about the future of Ghana's creative industries. The country's artists, audiences, and cultural heritage deserve nothing less than a clear, precise, and actionable plan to elevate the sector and, by extension, the nation as a whole.

The theatre of Ghanaian politics may be in disrepair, but the stage is set for real change. It's up to political leaders to rise to the occasion and deliver performances worthy of the talent and potential that exists within the country's vibrant creative community. We need ‘Change’ and I dare say ‘It is Possible’ to reach the heights we dream.

Sincerely, these two parties offer next to nothing to even begin to compare, instead of being partisan, let us push them as an industry to engage, indulge, discuss, discard, refine and relook at their bogus policies and promises till we get one befitting the vibrant industry we have.