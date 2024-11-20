Next article: Diddy faces more than two dozen lawsuits as he sits in jail

Featured

Nana Akosua Asieduaa Asare wins NFA’s The Script Bank project

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Nov - 20 - 2024 , 14:02

Nana Akosua Asieduaa Asare, a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has won the maiden edition of The Script Bank, which celebrates the talent and creativity of young writers.

An initiative of the National Film Authority (NFA), The Script Bank is a platform to spotlight the incredible contributions of young storytellers to Ghana’s growing film industry.

Advertisement

Nana Akosua’s script, titled, “The Seamless Heist” emerged tops from over 300 scripts

Nana Akosua’s script, titled, “The Seamless Heist” emerged tops from over 300 scripts submitted by writers under the age of 25. She was presented with a dummy cheque of 5,000 cedis.

Adusei Gabriel Kwarteng, a lab technician and graduate of Accra Technical University placed second with “Meet Kwaku Ananse” story while Kobby Owusu Cole, a law student of the University of Ghana placed third with the story, “The African Messiah”.

Adusei Gabriel Kwarteng was second

The first and second runners up received GHS 3,000 and GHS 2000 respectively.

The Script Bank project reinforces the NFA’s commitment to training the next generation of filmmakers by providing a platform where young writers can submit their work, receive feedback and potentially see their stories come to life on the screens.

Kobby Owusu Cole placed third

More importantly, it served the means for the young generation to create their own stories about the popular folklore character, Kwaku Ananse.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) recently, the Chief Executive Officer of National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Asante said the event was more than just an honorary ceremony but a celebration of boundless potential of young Ghanaian writers.

“It reflects the NFA’s vision of a dynamic and inclusive film industry that champions creativity and nurtures the talents talent.

“These top winners represent the future of storytelling in Ghana, a future that is bright, diverse and full of promise. By providing young writers with the platform, recognition, and support they need, the NFA isn’t only celebrating their achievements but also laying the groundwork for vibrant film industry that will continue to thrive for years to come,” she stated.