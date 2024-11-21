Featured

I’m outspoken, brave and not a hypocrite –Sally Mann

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Nov - 21 - 2024

SHE is unconventional, bluntly forthright and unapologetically direct with her comments on entertainment issues and personalities.

And while entertainment journalist and pundit, Sally Frimpong Mann’s ‘brutal honesty’ has ruffled some feathers and mostly earned her a furious public backlash, especially on social media, she says she is not changing her ways.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Sally, who has on many occasions been criticised for trying to be provocative or attention-seeking denies that and insists, “I don’t have personal issues with any celebrity and it’s not my fault that people misinterpret my style of presentation. I’m just outspoken and brave. Besides, if you are a celebrity and don’t want to be talked about, then go and hide under a bed.

“As long as your issue comes up for discussion and I’m part of a panel, I will speak the truth and not sugarcoat anything. People have issues with me because there are too many hypocrites in the industry who only speak the truth behind cameras,” she added.

Sally, who currently hosts Adom TV’s Showtym goes on to describe herself as the queen of Ghana’s showbiz industry.

She mentioned that until last year, she had no idea how much power she wielded when critics made big issues out of her opinions.

“At the moment, I think I can call myself the queen of Ghana’s showbiz industry. Yes, I deserve that because I’m a very important figure in the creative industry whose opinions matter that’s why people always pick on what I say.

“I have to say, I'm still surprised by the attention I get whenever I say something. I didn't know I was that powerful,” she stated.