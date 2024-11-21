Next article: I’m outspoken, brave and not a hypocrite –Sally Mann

Ronica Sings Returns With "Covenant Keeping God”

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Nov - 21 - 2024 , 11:46

After a brief hiatus from the music scene, Ghanaian-Canadian-based gospel artist Ronica Sings is back and better than ever with her latest single, "Covenant Keeping God."

This powerful anthem reaffirms her commitment to faith and showcases her incredible vocal range and emotional depth.

In "Covenant Keeping God," Ronica intertwines soul-stirring melodies with heartfelt lyrics that celebrate God's unwavering promises and faithfulness.

The song echoes deeply with listeners, offering a message of hope and assurance in challenging times.

Ronica's return to the spotlight comes after a period of personal reflection and growth, allowing her to draw inspiration from her own experiences and journey.

The song is a reminder of the unbreakable promises God makes to us, even when we face obstacles.

The release is already garnering attention from fans and music critics alike, praising Ronica's ability to blend contemporary gospel sounds with traditional roots. Additionally, the accompanying music video, filled with stunning visuals and heartfelt expressions of worship, amplifies the song’s message, drawing viewers into a transformative experience.

Get ready to be inspired—Ronica Sings is back, and she’s on a mission to uplift souls through her music!

https://youtu.be/-HpJff18Rmk?si=bq-PBnwyngMy-SQ3

Story by Emmanuel Lapigee Ofori