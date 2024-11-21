Featured

Next NPP gov't to establish Hall of Fame in all regions, Tourism Minister reveals

Nov - 21 - 2024

If given another mandate at this year’s general election, the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will establish Creative Halls of Fame in all 16 regions of Ghana.

This is to celebrate and immortalise the names of some notable and distinguished musicians and other creatives from the respective regions who have significantly contributed to the development of the industry in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture and MP for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, in a speech read on his behalf by Divine Owusu Ansah, Director of Arts and Culture at the Ministry during the launch of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) at the Accra Tourist Information Centre in Accra recently.

In October this year, Mr Mercer unveiled the first Creative Arts Hall of Fame at Asemensudo, a suburb of Sekondi, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The Hall is a special tribute paid to distinguished individuals from the Western Region who have played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana's arts industry.

They include musicians Paapa Yankson, Nana Bosompra, Charles K. Mann, Jewel Ackah, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, Ebo Taylor and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

Others are Felicia Ewuraesi Abban, a photographer, and renowned filmmaker Kwaw Ansah.

He said establishing the respective Halls of Fame across the regions was in line with the Ministry’s mandate to honour and preserve the legacy of those whose hard work has brought Ghana’s creative industry to where it is now. (Read also: MUSIGA@50 celebration launched in Accra)

“We have constructed the Western Hall of Fame, in the Western Region, Sekondi, to be precise. This will serve as a historical monument, honouring some musicians. On the walls of this Hall of Fame, which was commissioned by Mr Mercer, we have names such as Jewel Ackah, Papa Yankson, Charles K Mann (C.K. Mann), Alfred Benjamin Crentsil (AB Crentsil) and Ebo Taylor, among others.

“And every year, more names will be added. We will be emulating this across the country, in every region. So, very soon, don't be surprised that you will visit Ashanti Region’s Hall of Fame and see names such as Charles Kojo Fosu (Daddy Lumba), Nana Acheampong, etc.

“You will go to the Eastern Region and then you will see names such as Kojo Antwi, Nana Kwame Ampadu and so forth. “We plan to have it in every region, to honour you,” our dear musicians, he noted.

He also explained in the speech that the music industry is an important economic driver, generating revenue through album sales, concert tickets, merchandise and streaming royalties.

“It creates employment. Besides, music tourism can attract visitors to our country, boosting the tourism sector and generating foreign exchange.

“As you launch the Golden Jubilee Celebration, it is imperative to explore innovative ways to leverage the power of music to further our national development,” he added.