"Stop calling them 'old musicians'— Use 'catalogue artiste,' says creative arts expert Bnoskka"

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Showbiz News Nov - 21 - 2024 , 15:35

Renowned creative arts business and intellectual property consultant, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, popularly called Bnoskka is of the view that it is not appropriate to call any musician "old musician."

For him, it is better to rather refer to such persons as "catalogue artiste".

Speaking at the 50th anniversary lunch of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) at the Accra Tourist Information Centre Conference, Bnoskka, who also serves as Vice Chairman of MUSIGA Accra branch, in his solidarity message emphasised that the term "old musician" is outdated, disrespectful, and misleading.

"The phrase 'old musician' wrongly implies that an artiste is past their prime, which is not necessarily true," Bnoskka explained, adding that "A catalogue artist, on the other hand, refers to a musician with a rich discography and a history of producing quality music.

The launch brought together music industry stakeholders, musicians, and media professionals, providing a platform for reflection and growth.

Bnoskka argued that being "old" is relative and does not accurately describe an artist's value or contribution to the industry.

"We need to recognise and respect the achievements of our veteran musicians, rather than diminishing their status with an ageist label," he stated.

For him, catalogue artist must be given their due recognition, stressing that their contributions had strengthened the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Bnoskka who also a champion of the American Music Mentorship Programme and National Expert for UNESCO Aschberg Programme-Ghana, stressed that showbiz on radio and television stations requires in-depth knowledge of the music industry.

"Showbiz reporters and presenters need to understand the nuances of the industry, including copyright laws, royalties, and artist management," he said.

"This knowledge gap leads to misinformation and disrespect towards artists," he noted, pointing out that "This change in terminology will promote respect and recognition for experienced musicians, shifting the focus from age to their valuable contributions."

For his part, MUSIGA's President, Bessa Simons welcomed Bnoskka's remarks, stating that "We appreciate his insight and commitment to promoting positive change within our industry."