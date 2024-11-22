Featured

VIDEO: Actress reveals why many Ghanaian female celebrities remain unmarried

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has opened up about the challenges female celebrities face in relationships, suggesting that insincere intentions from men are a significant reason many remain unmarried.

Speaking on Accra FM, Kisa shared that many men approach female celebrities with shallow motives, often seeking only physical relationships rather than genuine commitments.

"Most men want to have you in bed, and that’s it," she remarked, explaining that while some men may initially seem genuine, their true intentions eventually become clear.

"Some of them come like they are for real; they really do love you. They are available; they will be there to sleep with you for a while, and after they get you, they say this is all. The person loves the moment they come, but with time, everybody gets off. It is the one that has real intentions that stays; the ones that do not have real intentions don’t stay," she elaborated.

Choosing to stay single



Kisa emphasised that many female celebrities prefer to remain single rather than invest time in unserious relationships.

"As a woman, there are so many people coming, how will you know the real one? That is the issue, you don't know... You will just be trying, and the body count keeps counting, you know... So it is better to just, and that is why most people are not settling," she said.

Motherhood and priorities

Now a mother, Kisa revealed that her priorities have shifted, with her young son taking precedence over romantic relationships.

"I live in a house with my son, and I cannot leave him and come and stay at your place to do that for you because my son is very young and is much more important than you, the man," she stated.

Love, respect, and financial stability

While she remains open to love, Kisa stressed the importance of being treated with respect and finding a partner who is financially stable.

"So far as I’m loved right and treated well, I’m okay," she concluded, underscoring her desire for a relationship based on mutual care and security.

She added: "I am not going to take money from you but you cannot be broke and be with me... Some people they don’t do anything, they don’t have nothing and cannot even pay their own rent. I cannot be with such a person because I pay my rent so if you can't pay yours, where will you live".

