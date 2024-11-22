Featured

Beauty queens are not pimps for rich men – Miss Malaika 2024

Lucille Naakwaley King, the newly crowned Miss Malaika 2024, has spoken out against the widespread perception that beauty queens rely on wealthy men for financial support.

In an interview with Joy Prime's Changes show, Miss King vehemently denied these claims, noting that her determination to succeed in the pageantry world without relying on any man.

“It might be, but I know that’s not what I’m interested in. I have my head extremely speedy on. I’m a good girl, and of course, I’m not interested in any of that. I don’t need anyone to try and woo me with money. What is money?”

Lucille reaffirmed her commitment to her Christian faith, stating that she would never compromise her values by engaging in acts that go against her beliefs.

With unwavering conviction, she expressed her trust in God's plan for her life, believing that He has "amazing" things in store for her.

“Make sure that you know who you are and ensure that you are firm in who you are and what you believe in because you can be led astray. Your spiritual life will have to be on point because the doubt will come, and for me, it’s only God that keeps me on truck mentally.”

This edition of Miss Malaika Ghana saw Lucille distinguish herself from the very start.

Her exceptional presentation skills, outstanding talent display, and consistent excellence across various segments of the competition earned her admiration from both judges and the audience.

Throughout her journey, Lucille bagged several awards, solidifying her status as a frontrunner.

Her composure and well-articulated answers earned her the highest score of the night, securing her position as the new queen.