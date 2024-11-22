Next article: Beauty queens are not pimps for rich men – Miss Malaika 2024

February by Serwaa unveils New Collection with a Rebirth of ‘SƐWAA’ Brand

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 22 - 2024 , 16:29

Fashion brand, February by Serwaa has launched SƐWAA with the debut of ‘Ahwenepa Nkasa’ Transitional Collection.

SƐWAA is a woman who has evolved and become more sophisticated in what she wears. She’s confident and ready to embrace a new chapter of her journey.

This she does by paying homage to two extraordinary women with the launch of the Ahwenepa Nkasa Transitional Collection. Inspired by the impeccable style of the creative director’s mother and grandmother, this collection is a celebration of cultural heritage.

‘Ahwenepa Nkasa’, which loosely translates as “Good things speak for itself” in the Akan language, highlights the classic designs of African prints, which stand as a testament to the enduring beauty of their style and family legacy.

The collection thoughtfully honors the creative director’s lineage by weaving African prints into each piece in a way that is understated yet profound. The details celebrate her heritage with a modern sophistication, creating a graceful bridge between the past and present.

“SƐWAA is a reflection of a careful balance of tradition and modernity, and I am inspired to bring back these old pieces in a way that reflects how quality never goes out of style,” says Felicity Serwaa Amankona.

From elegant coats with bursts of print lining to graceful maxi dresses with hidden print seams, each garment tells a story of tradition, elegance, and innovation.

Also featuring in the collection are effortless blouses, tailored high-waisted trousers, and full-flowing statement skirts.

The collection’s color palette reflects a balance of rich earth tones and bold accents, including black, warm tans, and creams transitioning into burnt orange, blues, and greens that mirror the hues of the African prints. Together, these colors form a harmonious palette, enhancing the collection's depth and timeless appeal.

Designed with comfort and sophistication in mind, the Ahwenepa Nkasa Collection features a mix of soft wools, structured cottons, brocades, and silks.

This luxurious fabric selection enhances the elegance of each piece, while the African print accents add depth and sensory appeal, creating an ensemble that is as refined as it is meaningful.

About SƐWAA

SƐWAA is a fashion brand that celebrates African heritage through elegant, sophisticated designs. Each piece tells a story of cultural legacy, honoring tradition while embracing the innovation of modern fashion.