Here comes Rama Blak

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Nov - 22 - 2024 , 17:37

With a strong passion for music while growing up, Rama Blak, a budding Highlife musician took a bold decision to let the world hear her voice.

Her debut single, Anansesem in 2018, gave her some audience in the music space and Rama Blak, real name Awura-Ama Agyapong, knew it was time to take her music business seriously.

Today, Rama, who is currently a PhD student at the University of Ghana, Legon, Department of Music, is gradually building a strong brand in the music industry.

In 2022, she featured on Highlife legend, Kwame Brenya’s Highlife project, Brenya Ne Barima.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Rama Blak said she is excited to be part of a new generation of artistes who are pushing Highlife music.

“In 2018, I made the decision not to be afraid of my voice and start singing. Many friends as well as my fans always told me I had an ‘old soul’, whatever that means, I don’t know but what I know is that I’ve always loved our authentic Highlife music.

“That was one of the major drives to go into commercial music and I’m excited that things are gradually falling into place,” she stated.

An ethnomusicologist, Rama Blak has been performing with University of Ghana Highlife Ensemble of the Department of Music for years.

At the moment, she leads her own band, ‘Vibe Tribe’, who have played at many events including Nsadwaase Music festival.

Rama Blak told Graphic Showbiz she’s committed to creating distinct style of merging indigenous and contemporary sounds, influenced by her research interests in ethnomusicology as a PHD student.

She has also collaborated with respected artistes and bands such as Agya Osei Korankye, Legon Palmwine band, Atongo Zimba, Nkyinkyim Band and Playing for Change Foundation.

Earlier this year, Rama Blak, who is credited with songs such as Heritage Series, My First Love, Time No Dey released “Becoming Rama Blak (The discography)” to collate and disseminate all the songs she has released since 2018.

Presently, she is working on an EP set for release early next year.