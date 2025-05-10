Next article: King Promise: It’s not happening that I will not win Artiste of the Year

TGMA26 Red Carpet: Style upgrade with fewer tacky outfits

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 10 - 2025 , 23:19 2 minutes read

The glamour on the red carpet of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA26) took a sophisticated turn this year, with a noticeable reduction in the number of tacky and unflattering outfits that have previously raised eyebrows.

This year’s edition marked a significant change in red carpet protocol.

Organisers implemented a strict “invitation-only” policy for red carpet appearances, a move that seems to have paid off.

The new directive meant that only specially invited guests were granted access to the spotlight zone, effectively filtering the pool of appearances and raising the overall fashion bar.

Unlike last year’s edition where some celebrities appeared in mismatched outfits and others controversially turned up in overly revealing attire, including bras and panties, this year's attendees brought their A-game. Elegance, creativity and individuality were on full display.

Notable personalities such as Empress Gifty, King Promise, Fameye, Efe Grace, Okyeame Kwame and Roselyn Felli wowed onlookers with well-curated ensembles that blended glamour with cultural flair. Their outfits did not only reflect personal style but also showed a shared understanding that the TGMA red carpet is a prestigious fashion moment.

TGMA26, which celebrates the best in Ghanaian music, is currently underway at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event is expected to be a night of unforgettable performances, surprising wins, and emotional speeches, with Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, King Promise and Kuami Eugene among the top contenders for the coveted Artiste of the Year title.