TGMA26: Check out the first 13 winners

May - 11 - 2025

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is currently underway at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

So far, the three forerunners for Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, King Paluta and King Promise have one award. Stonebwoy won Best Music Video, King Paluta won Best Highlife Song with King Promise taking home the Best Afro Pop Song of the Year.

Here is the list of winners so far:

Unsung Artiste of the Year: Yaw Darling

Best Hiplife Song of the Year: Bad Feelins by Tulenkey

Best Male Vocalist of the Year: Joe Mettle

Best Female Vocal Performance: Esther Godwyll

Best Highlife Song of the Year: King Paluta: Makoma

Best Hiphop Song of the Year: Kweku Smoke (Holy Ghost)

Best Collaboration of the Year: KiDi ft Black Sherif(Lomolomo)

Best International Collaboration of the Year: Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo (This is the Doing of the Lord)

Best Afropop Song of the Year: King Promise (Paris)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band.

Best Traditional Song of the Year: Empress Gifty(Watch Me)

Best Afrobeats Song of the Year(Asylum): OliveTheBoy

Best Video of the Year: Stonebwoy:Jerejere(Stonebwoy)