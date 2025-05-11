TGMA26: Check out the first 13 winners
The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is currently underway at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
So far, the three forerunners for Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, King Paluta and King Promise have one award. Stonebwoy won Best Music Video, King Paluta won Best Highlife Song with King Promise taking home the Best Afro Pop Song of the Year.
Here is the list of winners so far:
Unsung Artiste of the Year: Yaw Darling
Best Hiplife Song of the Year: Bad Feelins by Tulenkey
Best Male Vocalist of the Year: Joe Mettle
Best Female Vocal Performance: Esther Godwyll
Best Highlife Song of the Year: King Paluta: Makoma
Best Hiphop Song of the Year: Kweku Smoke (Holy Ghost)
Best Collaboration of the Year: KiDi ft Black Sherif(Lomolomo)
Best International Collaboration of the Year: Diana Hamilton ft Mercy Chinwo (This is the Doing of the Lord)
Best Afropop Song of the Year: King Promise (Paris)
Lifetime Achievement Award: Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band.
Best Traditional Song of the Year: Empress Gifty(Watch Me)
Best Afrobeats Song of the Year(Asylum): OliveTheBoy
Best Video of the Year: Stonebwoy:Jerejere(Stonebwoy)