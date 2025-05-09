Featured

TGMA26 Artiste of the Year: Battle of two kings and one god

May - 09 - 2025

AS the countdown to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) intensifies, the debate on who will take home the prestigious Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award is heating up on the streets and across social media.

The TGMA Artiste of the Year category is shaping up to be the most competitive of the award scheme in recent years, leaving everyone curious about who will seize the ultimate bragging rights this year.

Scheduled for May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the awards ceremony will showcase seven musical heavyweights vying for the top honour.

They are reigning champion Stonebwoy (1Gad), chart-topping hitmaker King Promise, rising star Kweku Smoke, international sensation Black Sherif, Gospel icon Joe Mettle, breakout act Team Eternity Ghana and lyrical powerhouse King Paluta.

Interestingly, the conversation is currently focused on a potential three-way showdown among King Promise, King Paluta and Stonebwoy. Each of these artistes is making a compelling case for themselves based on impressive releases and numerous nominations during the eligibility year.

Despite releasing three consecutive hits—Aseda, Makoma and For The Poppin’(Apicki), King Paluta has flown somewhat under the radar. Yet his manager, Cofy Dela, is advocating for Paluta's recognition, emphasising how his music has not only dominated airwaves and digital platforms but also resonated with the public, especially during last year's general election campaign.

Meanwhile, King Promise is confident that his hard work speaks volumes. With a total of 10 nominations leading the TGMA26 list and a successful international tour across five continents, the "Terminator" hitmaker believes he has earned the title. However, his confidence is shadowed by discussions suggesting that a potential victory would merely be a consolation for losing out to Stonebwoy last year.

But King Promise's team strongly counters the notion of "pity votes," asserting that their artiste's consistent output, chart-topping hits and international success firmly position him among the industry elite. They emphasise that his achievements are clear and deserving of the accolade.

On the other hand, reigning Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy is also in the hunt for back-to-back wins, convinced that he has outshined all challengers, ticking all the boxes needed to claim the top prize. He aims to make history as the first artiste to ever clinch this prestigious honour consecutively. (Read also: Who truly deserves TGMA26 Artiste of the Year?)

Surprisingly, the other contenders—Black Sherif, Joe Mettle, Kweku Smoke, and Team Eternity—seem to be taking a backseat in the conversation surrounding the AOTY award, as discussions predominantly center around the three frontrunners.

As TGMA26 fast approaches, one thing is certain: the competition is fierce, and regardless of the outcome, this year's nominees have truly showcased the remarkable talent and creativity thriving within Ghana's music industry. Who will emerge victorious in this epic battle of talent?

Will it be King Promise's consistent output and global dominance? King Paluta's impactful releases and connection with the masses? Or Stonebwoy's reigning champion status and determination to make history?

Do Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke and Joe Mettle have a chance? What of Team Eternity? Are they capable of ‘doing’ the other contestants ‘Defe Defe’ on the night? Well, only time will reveal the answer.