TGMA25: Check out full list of winners

Jun - 02 - 2024

The Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) played host to the crème de la crème of Ghana’s entertainment industry with the lens capturing Ghana’s music and celebrating Ghanaian musicians.

Stonebwoy won Artiste of the Year and other winners on the night were Nacee, King Promise, Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Queendalyn Yurglee

There were sterling performances from Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Efya, Team Eternity Ghana, King Paluta and Stonebwoy.

The nomination categories covered a diverse range of musical styles and achievements, from Best Male Artiste to Best New Artiste, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards has long been regarded as a pinnacle event in the Ghanaian music calendar, and its 25th edition was a milestone celebration of its achievements.

See full list of winners below

Artiste of The Year

Stonebwoy

Best Gospel Song

Aseda – Nace

Best Male Vocal Performance

Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great

Best Female Vocal Performance

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands

Best Hiplife Song

King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix

Best Hip Hop Song

Otan – Sarkodie

Collaboration of the Year

Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy

International Collaboration of The Year

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Best AfroPop Song

Terminator – King Promise

Best Afrobeats Song

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

Best Music Video

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amakye Dede

Producer of the Year

MOG Beatz

Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artiste

King Promise

Best Highlife Song

Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix

Best African Artiste

Davido

Best Gospel Artiste

Nacee

Best Highlife Artiste

Kuami Eugene

Songwriter of the Year

Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo

Best Rap Performance

Strongman

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Stonebwoy

Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

Best Sound Engineer

Mix Masta Grazy

Record of The Year

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Best New Artiste

King Paluta

Music for Good

Eugene Zuta

Most Popular Song of the Year

Terminator – King Promise

Album/EP of the Year

Stonebwoy