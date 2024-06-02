TGMA25: Check out full list of winners

Graphic Showbiz Logo

The Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) played host to the crème de la crème of Ghana’s entertainment industry with the lens capturing Ghana’s music and celebrating Ghanaian musicians.

Stonebwoy won Artiste of the Year and other winners on the night were Nacee, King Promise, Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Queendalyn Yurglee 

There were sterling performances from Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Efya, Team Eternity Ghana, King Paluta and Stonebwoy. 

The nomination categories covered a diverse range of musical styles and achievements, from Best Male Artiste to Best New Artiste, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. 

 The Telecel Ghana Music Awards has long been regarded as a pinnacle event in the Ghanaian music calendar, and its 25th edition was a milestone celebration of its achievements.

See full list of winners below

Artiste of The Year

Stonebwoy ( Read TGMA25: Stonebwoy wins Artiste of the Year again)

Best Gospel Song

Aseda – Nace

 

Best Male Vocal Performance

Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great

 

Best Female Vocal Performance

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands

 

Best Hiplife Song

King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix

Best Hip Hop Song

Otan – Sarkodie

 

Collaboration of the Year

Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy

 

International Collaboration of The Year

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

 

Best AfroPop Song 

Terminator – King Promise

 

Best Afrobeats Song

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

 

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

Best Music Video

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amakye Dede

 Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

 

Best Sound Engineer

Mix Masta Grazy

 

Record of The Year

Manodzi  – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

 

Best New Artiste

King Paluta

Music for Good 

Eugene Zuta

 Most Popular Song of the Year

Terminator – King Promise

Album/EP of the Year 

Stonebwoy

