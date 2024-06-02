TGMA25: Check out full list of winners
The Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) played host to the crème de la crème of Ghana’s entertainment industry with the lens capturing Ghana’s music and celebrating Ghanaian musicians.
Advertisement
Stonebwoy won Artiste of the Year and other winners on the night were Nacee, King Promise, Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Queendalyn Yurglee
There were sterling performances from Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Efya, Team Eternity Ghana, King Paluta and Stonebwoy.
The nomination categories covered a diverse range of musical styles and achievements, from Best Male Artiste to Best New Artiste, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.
Other Trending Stories
The Telecel Ghana Music Awards has long been regarded as a pinnacle event in the Ghanaian music calendar, and its 25th edition was a milestone celebration of its achievements.
See full list of winners below
Artiste of The Year
Stonebwoy ( Read TGMA25: Stonebwoy wins Artiste of the Year again)
Best Gospel Song
Aseda – Nace
Best Male Vocal Performance
Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great
Best Female Vocal Performance
Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands
Best Hiplife Song
King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix
Best Hip Hop Song
Otan – Sarkodie
Collaboration of the Year
Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy
International Collaboration of The Year
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Best AfroPop Song
Terminator – King Promise
Best Afrobeats Song
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
Best Music Video
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Lifetime Achievement Award
Amakye Dede
Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz
Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artiste
King Promise
Best Highlife Song
Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
Advertisement
Best African Artiste
Davido
Best Gospel Artiste
Nacee
Best Highlife Artiste
Kuami Eugene
Songwriter of the Year
Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo
Best Rap Performance
Strongman
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
Stonebwoy
Advertisement
Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz
Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artiste
King Promise
Best Highlife Song
Amerado ft Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
Best African Artiste
Davido
Best Gospel Artiste
Nacee
Best Highlife Artiste
Kuami Eugene
Songwriter of the Year
Advertisement
Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo
Best Rap Performance
Strongman
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
Stonebwoy
Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif
Best Sound Engineer
Mix Masta Grazy
Record of The Year
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Best New Artiste
King Paluta
Music for Good
Eugene Zuta
Most Popular Song of the Year
Terminator – King Promise
Album/EP of the Year
Stonebwoy