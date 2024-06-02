Featured

TGMA25: Stonebwoy wins Artiste of the Year again

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 02 - 2024 , 03:33

And once again, Stonebwoy proved his mettle as one of Ghana’s hardworking artistes when he won Artiste of the Year at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

This is the second time the Into the Future artiste has won the Artiste of the Year, the first in 2015.

Stonebwoy beat his biggest “rival” King Promise, who had been projected as a likely winner, gospel singer, Nacee, rapper Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene and Black Sherif to be the ultimate winner in a year marking the scheme’s 25th anniversary when the event came off at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre(AICC) last night.

Stonebwoy walked home with six awards.

Apart from Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, who had the highest nominations, also clinched the Best International collaboration with Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjoe, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Allbum/EP of the Year.

Stonebwoy joins the league of Sarkodie and VIP who have won the ultimate TGMA prize two times. Sarkodie won in 2010 and 2012.

Other winners on the night were King Paluta, Olive The Boy, Kofi Karkari, Queendalyn Yurglee, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Nacee, Amerado, Black Sherif, among others.

The night was also lit with performances by a number of musicians including Efya, King Paluta, Kuami Eugene, Amerado, Amakye Dede who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy has established himself as one of Ghana's most successful artistes since he hit the limelight over 10 years ago.

There is nothing more delightful than Stonebwoy’s energetic live performances. He also had chart-topping songs such as Ololo, Run Go, Mane Me, etc. in his repertoire. The multiple-award-winning Stonebwoy has collaborated with international artistes like Sean Paul and Morgan Heritage and has been named one of the most influential people in Ghana.

