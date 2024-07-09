Featured

TGMA presents King Paluta and Olivetheboy at 'Ghana Party in the Park' in London

Fresh from his victory as New Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, King Paluta is set to take the stage at the prestigious Ghana Party in the Park in London on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Oak Hill Park.

This performance is a partnership between Charterhouse, organisers of the TGMA, and Akwaaba UK, organisers of the Ghana Party in the Park, aimed at showcasing winners of the Best New Artiste category on the international stage.

In a special gesture, Akwaaba UK has also extended an invitation to Olive the Boy, a strong contender for the Best New Artiste title, to perform alongside King Paluta, KiDi, Wendy Shay, Tulenkey, and other talented artists.

This event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Ghanaian music, attracting music industry professionals and enthusiasts from around the world, and providing a platform for artists to shine and gain global recognition.

According to Robert Klah, Head of Communications and Public Events for Charterhouse, “the UK is the 3rd largest music market in the world, after USA and Japan, so we are keen on getting our Best New Artistes on the stage of the Ghana Party in Park. Since our agreement in 2022, we have had different challenges in making joint goal a reality.

“But this year, the goal has not just been achieved, it’s been exceeded. We don’t just have King Paluta performing on that stage; Olive the Boy, a Best New Artiste nominee has also been billed to perform to a diverse audience of approximately 10,000. I couldn’t be happier. Kudos to Dennis Tawiah and team Akwaaba UK. We look forward for more of such partnerships,” he said.

This year’s TGMA had Stonebwoy crowned the ultimate Artiste of the Year winner.