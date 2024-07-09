Next article: TGMA presents King Paluta and Olivetheboy at 'Ghana Party in the Park' in London

YOLO actor Drogba appeals for financial support for treatment abroad

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 12:38

YOLO star Drogba, is seeking public support to continue his medical treatment abroad.

The actor, born John Peasah has been battling a demyelinating disease, a condition that damages the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. This is having an impact on him.

In March 2024, Drogba reached out publicly for financial assistance for his treatment and has since been undergoing treatment.

But according to the actor, recent developments have necessitated further intervention.

In an Instagram post on Monday, sighted by Graphic Showbiz, the actor revealed that his doctors have advised him to seek advanced treatment abroad, a challenging endeavor that requires additional financial support.

He wrote: “Hello friends and family,

It’s been a while you heard from me due to a few challenges with my treatment and the need to seek for treatment abroad as I have been referred by my doctors.

I want to thank everyone who have supported me to this stage. Thank you for showing concern and support.

As I have been referred to receive further treatment abroad, I look forward to receiving your committed support to help me receive the needed treatment for this neurological condition I’m struggling with. God bless you all for your help to save my life.

I will update you very soon on how to support towards this treatment . Thank you”

