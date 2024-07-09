Featured

Responding with ‘seen’ after receiving financial help is disrespectful – Kanayo. O. Kanayo

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 15:20

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo has taken to social media to express his dismay over what he describes as a growing trend of ingratitude among individuals who receive financial assistance.

Advertisement

Known for his iconic roles, including that of a serial ritualist in movies, the veteran lamented how some recipients of financial help resort to sending a curt "seen" as acknowledgment.

He described this behaviour as not only disrespectful but reflective of an entitled mindset that undermines communal values

He wrote: “Hello, my friends, I have one question. Why are people very ungrateful? You do somebody a favour by sending him or her money and the person receives it and sends you a text saying ‘seen’. Seen? Come on! Do you think it’s your right? That’s an inheritance mentality; people are like this and it doesn’t show that you are grateful.

The thespian urged people to embrace a culture of gratitude and respect, suggesting that failing to express appreciation risks eroding the spirit of communal living.

Look, gratitude unspoken is ingratitude spoken. It’s not your right so learn to be grateful for whatever someone does for you. That way, the person will be encouraged to do more. Stop being selfish; be grateful because nobody owes you anything. Have a beautiful week ahead”, he said on Instagram.