Featured

TGMA: Glitz, glamour, underlying rifts and road ahead

Richmond Adu-Poku Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 07:00 6 minutes read

TELECEL Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has firmly cemented itself as a cornerstone in Ghana's vibrant music industry, an event that draws both admiration and criticism in equal measure.

Since its debut, the awards have been anything but predictable, with their fair share of controversies, public debates, and accolades. Yet, despite the drama and heated discussions that have often surrounded it, the TGMA has undeniably played a pivotal role in the evolution and advancement of Ghanaian music.

One of its most celebrated contributions has been its unwavering support for emerging artists. Through programmes like the Unsung initiative, the TGMA has acted as a springboard for rising stars, giving them not just a chance to shine, but a platform to compete with established acts. Artistes such as Ebony, MzVee, and Kuami Eugene owe much of their early success to this programme, which allowed them to gain the visibility and recognition they needed to make their mark.

However, for all its contributions, the TGMA has never been a purely altruistic endeavour. Beneath the glitter and glamour of the red carpet lies the undeniable fact that the awards are also a business venture, one that operates within the complex ecosystem of industry politics, alliances, and yes, sometimes, strategic maneuvering. As much as we wish for the awards to reflect pure merit, the reality is more nuanced.

Advertisement

There are times when deserving artists are passed over in favour of those with stronger industry connections, lobbying power, or simply a better fit for the agenda of the night. It’s a bitter pill for many to swallow, but it’s an unfortunate truth about how the business side of awards can influence the final outcome.

Let’s take a dive into the intricate, and at times, tumultuous relationship between the TGMA and the Ghanaian music industry

Embracing Change and Progress

In recent years, the TGMA has demonstrated a keen willingness to evolve, addressing long-standing criticisms and adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of the music industry. These shifts are not just cosmetic; they signify a genuine commitment to progress, and in many ways, the awards have risen to the occasion.

One of the most notable changes in the recent iteration of the TGMA is the introduction of the Best Urban/Contemporary Song category. This is not just a simple addition to the list of awards, but a significant nod to the growing dominance and cultural influence of urban music in Ghana.

In addition to this, the TGMA has also made strides toward making the nomination process more transparent and accurate. For years, one of the most frequent grievances about the awards was the occasional mishap in the nomination lists—artistes being overlooked or categories being flawed due to human error or lack of clarity.

In response, the organisers have wisely introduced a post-nomination period during which changes can be made. This is a game-changer, allowing for corrections and ensuring that no deserving artiste or song slips through the cracks. It’s a practical, yet impactful adjustment that strengthens the integrity of the awards and creates a more level playing field.

While the recent strides made by the TGMA are commendable, the truth is, there’s always room to grow. Progress is a journey, not a destination. As players in the music space, it's our responsibility to push beyond the confines of what the TGMA offers in view of its mandates and set our sights on a broader vision—one that aligns with global best practices. Emulating the successes of international awards can serve as a guide, but it's also essential that we tailor our approach to suit the unique nuances of the Ghanaian music scene. After all, the sky’s the limit when we dare to dream bigger and aim higher.

A Matter of Math: What the Numbers Reveal

A quick glance at the numbers and a little bit of analysis quickly highlight an interesting trend. Since the inception of the scheme, 21 individuals and groups have claimed the coveted Artiste of the Year title.

Out of these 21, just three (3) have gone to two groups—VIP (2004, 2011) and R2Bees (2013). Two have been awarded to rising stars from the Unsung initiative (Ebony (2018), Kuami Eugene (2020). Even more telling, just two have been snatched up women—Ebony and Diana Hamilton (2021).

The numbers don’t lie: If the TGMA wants to be a truly inclusive and forward-thinking platform, it's time to consider some serious adjustments. There’s a clear need for targeted programs to support women (think of it as Affirmative Action for the industry), protect the integrity of groups, and double down on efforts to boost the Unsung initiative. If these areas get the attention they deserve, the awards could reflect a more balanced and progressive music scene—one that celebrates all voices.

Recognising Online Presence and Viral Hits

The music landscape has changed significantly, with online platforms playing a crucial role in breaking new artists and promoting their music. However, the TGMA has been slow to recognize the importance of online presence and viral hits.

It is essential for the scheme to acknowledge the impact of online music and introduce categories that celebrate artists who are making waves on digital platforms. This would provide a more comprehensive representation of the Ghanaian music industry.

Honouring the Unsung Heroes

The TGMA has often been criticised for neglecting the role of DJs and presenters in promoting Ghanaian music. These individuals play a vital role in breaking new artists and keeping the industry vibrant. It is imperative for the scheme to recognise their contributions and introduce categories that honour their hard work and dedication.

Exploring Alternative Music

The TGMA has traditionally focused on mainstream music genres, neglecting the growing alternative music scene. As the alternative space continues to grow, it is essential for the scheme to recognise and celebrate the innovative work being done by artistes in this space. This would provide a more inclusive and diverse representation of Ghanaian music.

Establishing a Calendar and Going Digital

One of the perennial criticisms of the TGMA is its lack of a fixed calendar. Nominations have often opened at random times, causing confusion and uncertainty in the industry. It is crucial for the scheme to establish a fixed calendar that the industry can rely on.

Furthermore, the TGMA should consider developing a mobile app to make it easier for artistes, voters, and stakeholders to engage with the scheme. This would bring the TGMA in line with modern times and enhance its credibility.

TGMA has had a chequered history, with moments of brilliance and periods of criticism. However, despite its flaws, the scheme has made significant contributions to Ghanaian music. As we look to the future, it is essential for the TGMA to continue to evolve and improve.

By addressing the areas highlighted above, the scheme can remain relevant and continue to play a vital role in promoting Ghanaian music. Ultimately, it is up to us as industry stakeholders to push for change and encourage the TGMA to strive for excellence.