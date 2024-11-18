Featured

Resist the urge for instant fame- Bernard Amankwah to young gospel acts

Gospel singer, Bernard Amankwah has cautioned up and coming gospel artistes to resist the urge of overnight fame since it is a recipe for disaster.

Instead, he urged them to prioritise building a solid foundation by embracing learning, growth and the importance of seeking mentorship from seasoned Gospel artistes who have experienced the highs and lows of the industry.

“Our up-and-coming gospel musicians should not be in a hurry. They should stay focused. If it's God who called them, He will equip and provide them with all that is needed and then bring people, uncommon people, to hold the vision and push it to the level that God wants them to be,” he said.

The Presence artistes also expressed a firm belief that the Ghanaian gospel industry has a promising future and can achieve lasting growth if experienced artistes actively mentor the new crop of artistes.

According to him, when seasoned gospel musicians mentor up-and-coming acts under their wing, they impart essential skills, values and insights that are crucial for maintaining the integrity and purpose of the industry.

He explained that without this guidance, new entrants risk losing their way, as they may lack a deep understanding of the standards required to uphold the genre's unique message.

"If the younger generation is left to navigate the industry alone, they might pursue paths that lead away from the true essence of gospel music, focusing instead on what personally appeals to them rather than what aligns with the genre's mission.

“When we provide mentorship for budding gospel artistes, we can ensure that the industry not only survives but also thrives with a legacy that stays true to its core principles and remains impactful for future audiences," he stated.