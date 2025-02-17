Featured

Ras Kuuku: I've got the voice, I deserve TGMA Male Vocalist nomination

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 14:28 2 minutes read

GHANAIAN Reggae artiste Ras Kuuku has expressed his confidence in his vocal abilities, stating that he deserves a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The Atia singer, who won the 2020 TGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, believes he is one of the best vocalists in the industry but has never made it onto the nomination list despite submitting entries for the past five years.

He lamented that despite his rich discography, which includes songs such as Wo, Puom, and Atia which pays tribute to Burger Highlife, his vocal prowess continues to go unrecognised by the awards scheme.

"When it comes to vocal ability in music, you know, I am one of the best in Ghana, but since I started submitting entries for the TGMA, I've never been nominated in that category, so this is showing that they have overlooked the vocalists in the music industry, because we've got so many people who've got nice voices, good voices, but you know, they can't be heard or seen,” he added.

When asked if he had reached out to the organisers, Charterhouse, about his concerns, Ras Kuuku confirmed that he had but was yet to receive a meaningful response.

"Whenever the TGMA nominations are released and I express my opinions, people say I always have something to complain about,” he added.

He has also criticised organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) for restricting the Gospel Song of the Year category to only gospel artistes.

To him, what defines a gospel song is not the artiste performing it but rather the lyrics and message it conveys.