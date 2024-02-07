Question source of your children's wealth to avoid untimely death – Kanayo O Kanayo cautions parents

Renowned Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to question the source of their children's wealth to avoid premature deaths.

Speaking at a recent event, the veteran the thespian while addressing parents, implored them to be more proactive in monitoring their children's financial activities.

According to him, there is a surge in cases of youth involvement in illicit activities and corruption stressing that some parents remained unconcerned about this situation and accept extravagant gifts from their children without questioning the legitimacy of their sources.

He emphasised the importance of parental vigilance in curbing social ills and other unhealthy practices among the youth.

"Parents!!!! Parents!!!!! Parents!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ask questions before you accept gifts or die young. This is why many parents are dying young. ORIKO.

Your daughter is 20, she is using a phone worth N1.5 million, then she gives you N100,000, and you fail to ask questions about the source. You wouldn’t live long. That is what is killing a lot of parents. Your son who is not working returns home with money or a car, and you do not ask questions. I'm warning you," he cautioned.

The actor emphasised the need for parents to instill a culture of accountability within their families, stressing that their complacency only served to perpetuate corrupt mindsets in their children.