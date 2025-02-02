Featured

Quame Gyedu: TGMA fails to recognise talents beyond Accra

Feb - 02 - 2025

Kumasi based gospel artiste, Minister Quame Gyedu, has expressed concerns that musicians outside Accra are not getting fair TV coverage, putting them at a disadvantage when it comes to prestigious awards like the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He mentioned that the lack of representation has significantly impacted their chances of being recognised by TGMA, emphasizing that Accra is not Ghana.

Gyedu is one of the few urban/contemporary gospel artistes in Kumasi, promoting the music style which is gaining roots in the gospel music fraternity in recent years.

After many years and calling for recognition of urban gospel music in the prestigious TGMAs, the orgnisers, Charterhouse, has created a category, calling for entries for the Urban/ Contemporary Gospel Song of the year category.

While the move has been applauded by gospel artistes, Quame Gyedu similarly raised concerns about artistes from other regions getting equal recognition.

“While I applaud the recent additions to the TGMA, my praise is tempered by the fact that the awards have historically favoured Accra-based artistes, leaving those from other regions at a disadvantage.

“This imbalance is largely due to the disparity in TV coverage, which is a crucial platform for artiste visibility. Although radio coverage in Kumasi is decent, allowing for discussions about local artistes, TV representation is lacking, making it difficult for regional musicians to gain recognition and be elevated to the same level as their Accra counterparts,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

In September, 2024, Quame Gyedu held his annual Untamed concert featuring the likes of Akese Brempong, Celestine Donkor, Lady Prempeh, MOG Music, Mabel Okyere and Joshua Ahenkorah.

Apart from being a singer, Quame Gyedu is also a music producer who has worked on a number of songs such as Medofo Pa by Selina Boateng, Kai Wo Bohye No by Ernest Opoku, New Things by Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Sanbra by Diana Asamoah.

In 2022, Quame, who is credited with songs such as Gratitude, Asendua, Liberty, For His Glory, Ofata and I win won Songwriter of the Year at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards(GNGMA).