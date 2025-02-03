Featured

Don’t touch December in GH, it’s a perfect initiative –Nana Obokese to Prez Mahama

Edith Mensah Feb - 03 - 2025

THE Board Chairman of the African Union Arts Festival Foundation and Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Obokese Ampah I, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise continuity and improvement over reinvention when it comes to the celebrated Year of Return initiative and its offshoot projects such as December in GH.

To Nana Obokese Ampah I, the initiative, which has successfully reintroduced Ghana’s cultural and tourism appeal to the global community, does not require a complete overhaul but rather targeted upgrades to sustain its momentum.

Speaking exclusively to Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in Accra, Nana Obokese Ampah I applauded the previous administration for the Year of Return initiative, which had grown into a globally recognised cultural movement attracting visitors from the Diaspora and urged for continuity from the current government.

“We must build upon the foundations already laid. The Year of Return has been a resounding success and has managed to showcase Ghana's rich cultural heritage to the global community. While the government may introduce new projects to boost tourism, it’s essential we do not abandon the progress made thus far.

“Instead, we should focus on enhancing and upgrading existing initiatives and allowing them to reach their full potential. The Black Star experience, for instance, seems to be a rebranding of existing projects rather than a novel concept,” he said.

He pointed out the tendency of successive governments to rename or rebrand existing initiatives without sustaining the progress achieved by their predecessors.

That, he argued, risked disrupting the continuity needed to maximise the potential of projects such as December in GH.

“We've witnessed this pattern before, where successive governments rename and repackage initiatives, rather than build upon the previous administration's work. Our appeal is simple: let’s continue where the previous government left off with Year of Return.

“I believe when we do so, we can ensure continuity, consolidate gains and create a more cohesive and effective tourism strategy that benefits Ghana as a whole. There is something in motion. We need to just amplify it,” he added.

Nana Obokese Ampah I also highlighted the need for the decentralisation of activities associated with December in GH. While it’s been positioned as a national celebration, most of its events and festivities remained heavily concentrated in Accra, leaving other regions largely excluded from the economic and cultural benefits.

He believed extending December in Gh festivities to other regions would not only diversify the experiences available to visitors but also stimulate economic growth and cultural exchange across Ghana.

“We don’t see anything in the regions. So, I suggest we take the initiative to the regions. It is more of December in Accra instead of December in GH. We need to, as a matter of urgency, work to promote it across the board,” he urged.