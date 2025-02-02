Next article: Tuface and Annie: The Love story that crumbled under fame, scandal

Do background checks before marrying your partner – Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu warns singles

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Feb - 02 - 2025 , 15:49 2 minutes read

Veteran Nigerian actor, Chiwetalu Agu has urged singles to thoroughly investigate their prospective spouses before getting married.

In a trending video shared on Instagram, Agu cautioned against making marriage decisions out of peer pressure or desperation.

He emphasised that marriage should not be seen as a life-or-death commitment and advised those in toxic unions to seek help or walk away for their safety.

“Marriage is not a do-or-die affair. If you have an abusive partner, or in a toxic relationship, run for your life. If you are not happy in your marriage, seek help or run for your life.”

The veteran actor further stressed the dangers of staying in harmful marriages for the sake of children or financial stability.

“Divorce is better than rest in peace. I want to stay because of my children or because he is rich. That was how a lady was burnt to death by her husband. Now, who will take care of the kids? Is it the husband that killed you? Or the relatives who love their own families?”

Chiwetalu Agu also urged individuals to conduct proper background checks before committing to marriage, warning against impulsive decisions based on physical attraction or societal pressure.

“Always remember to do a background checks before proceeding to marrying someone. She is beautiful or he is handsome; I want to marry him or her by all means, see you, see death.”

“My mates are all married, but I’m still single, see you, see death. I pray we don’t make mistakes that will cost us our life in the name of marriage in Jesus name.”